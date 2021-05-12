It takes a community to beat COVID-19

DEHRADUN, India / ABUJA, May 12 (IPS) – The media is inundated with devastating news of COVID-19 deaths and suffering from India. What most of the media ignore is how Indian communities are mobilizing to save lives, reduce suffering and stop the current wave of pandemic.

From May 11, 2021, total COVID-19 cases in India is about23 million – with over 19 million recoveries, while the total number of deaths is 250,025, according to The ministry of health. All levels of hospitals and health facilities are full, after optimizing their beds and staff, oxygen is almost unavailable, drugs are bought on the black market and crematoriums have been flooded, forcing them to use open spaces and nearby parking lots to deal with the surge. Despite being the world’s largest producer of vaccines, India does not have enough for its own population.

Shubha lives in Dehradun, northern India – with a population of one million, Dehradun is no different from anywhere else in India, but for lack of media attention. the Kumbh Mela, (a major pilgrimage and festival in Hinduism) highlighted the state of Uttarakhand as a super-broadcaster event last month.

Last week was consumed with calls all day round the beds, meds, oxygen and plasma. It all got really intense when a member of his own family got really serious and his condition scared the family terribly.. TIt was when reality really hit home – the scarcity, fear, and relentless nature of the virus.

While institutional care has been a priority in the conversation around COVID, from what is evident on the ground, it is the people who allow each other to seek the appropriate care. Communities come together to maximize the resources at their disposal, to promote preventive care and to support post-hospital care. Mahatma Gandhi understood this sense of community well;

“The culture of a nation resides in the hearts and souls of the people”.

This quote from Gandhi describes an important truth – a truth that still inspires us to believe in the extraordinary strength and courage shown by the Indian people in helping the sick.

The current situation in India clearly shows the inequity in access to care, the use of care and shows how institutions cater to the privileged while the less privileged suffer. As India attempts to rebuild itself, a good place to start is to strengthen community supports and networks between the community and health facilities.

Communities are the heart and soul of India. They have the potential to improve or harm the health of its population and have an impact on the determinants of health. It is important for us to understand its power and do everything to realize the potential, right now.

We give five examples of communities taking leadership to stem this second wave of COVID-19 in India:

First, religion unites. Religious communities have come forward to make their contribution to patients and their families. The Sikh community of India and abroad has come forward to support families by distributing food, creating helplines, distributing oxygen, the conversion of gurudwara premises into makeshift health facilities, and much more.

Second, the celebrity of power. In India’s response to Covid-19, when most celebrities have chosen to remain silent, a celebrity has always helped, including transporting migrant workers home, arranging for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, etc. – Sonu Sood has been phenomenal in his relief efforts, and how he admits, “It was pure teamwork and the desire to help our compatriots”.

Third, the Indian community knows no borders. Across the country and in Indian diaspora communities, people are giving support. Nothing is too small to be given. It all adds up. For example, the India COVID SOS less than two weeks.

However, it now has more than 500 members who donate funds, equipment and expertise to contain the outbreak. In Dehradun, the number of people who have logged in to share information about beds, oxygen, medications and tests is incredible. It will take all of us, each of us, to get through this difficult time.

Fourth, the heroic efforts of good samaritans, Men, women and many more provided food for families during the pandemic. Pushkar Sinha, from south Delhi, gathered information on all the elderly people living in his apartment building, worked with a nearby hospital, and registered them to get vaccinated against Covid-19 through the government’s Co-WIN app.

When some people said they couldn’t get to the hospital, he arranged cars to transport them. Deshna Krupa and her mother Ahalya from Chennai are preparing free meals for Covid-19 patients who are quarantined at home.

Two sisters from Patna, Bihar, Anupama Singh and Neelima Singh with their mother, Kundan Devi cooks and delivers food at home.

Within a few days, groups everywhere in India emerged to help those in need.

Finally, the power of young people. Young people become volunteers to create resources for those in need of services. When Arushi chaddha asked for help on Instagram, Suhail Shetty showed up to organize an oxygen concentrator. Nupur and Rahul Agarwal started “Oxygen Mission“To track oxygen concentrators and supplies, when they saw a shortage of 3,000.

With the help of social media, youth has developed digital covid helplines to help families affected by testing, treatment, hospitalizations, oxygen support facilities, mental health, counseling and catering services. Young volunteers have created mobile apps to track bed situations in hospitals across the country.

India is seriously struggling with Covid-19 and needs global support. Above all, communities must be recognized as the real heroes of this second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic in India. Without support however, even they can’t flatten COVID-19 curve. The government must show responsibility to ensure that these community efforts are scaled up.