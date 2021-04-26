“It reminds me of the Soviet trials”: the Russian court suspends the activities of the Navalny group

A Russian court on Monday approved a request by prosecutors to suspend all activities at the regional headquarters of Alexei Navalny’s political organization, pending a decision on whether to qualify its networks as “extremists”.

Why is this important: It is the most recent and sweeping attempt by the Russian state to quell the influence of the jailed opposition leader, who recently ended a three week hunger strike after doctors warned that he could die within days.

The big picture: Navalny’s imprisonment for violating his parole, after spending months in Germany recovering from an attempted poisoning by Russian security services, has galvanized mass protests and international condemnation.

Between the lines: Amnesty International has said that an extremist designation of Navalny’s political and anti-corruption groups would represent “one of the most serious blows to the rights to freedom of expression and association in post-Soviet history. Russia”.

It would put networks on the same level as ISIS, al-Qaeda and the Taliban in the eyes of Russian authorities, according to the Washington post.

Members could be arrested, and those who donate to the group or stream its videos – which expose the corruption of Russian politicians and have gained millions of views online – could be accused of supporting terrorism.

What to watch: Court proceedings begin Monday, but evidence in the case has been kept withheld because it contains state secrets, prosecutors say.

What they say: “It reminds me of Soviet trials where someone was declared a spy or foreign agent and then there would be a secret trial behind closed doors,” Anti-Corruption Foundation director Ivan Zhdanov, who fled Russia, told the Post. earlier this year. “Putin is trying to bring Russia back to the Soviet past.”

