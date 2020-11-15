‘It makes no difference’: Saudi minister denounces Germany’s arms ban

After being extended several times, Germany’s ban on arms exports to Saudi Arabia will once again be on the agenda.

Saudi Arabia criticized Germany’s arms export ban on the Gulf Kingdom as “bad” and “illogical” and said it did not need German military equipment.

Some European countries halted arms sales to Riyadh after launching a 2015 military campaign in neighboring Yemen, which the United Nations now calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

“The idea that arms sales have been stopped to Saudi Arabia because of the war in Yemen is, I think, illogical,” said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir.

“We think this is wrong because we believe the war in Yemen is a legitimate war. It is a war that we were forced into, ”he told German news agency dpa.

After being extended several times, Germany’s ban on arms exports will be up for discussion again in the coming weeks as the final deadline of December 31 approaches.

The coalition of German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in March 2018 to prevent the delivery of arms to any country directly involved in the war in Yemen.

Before the ban, Germany done good business with the kingdom with an export volume of 450 million euros (550 million dollars) in the third fiscal quarter of 2017, according to the German chain Deutsche Welle.

‘It doesn’t make any difference’

Saudi Arabia has been at war in Yemen since March 2015, when a coalition led by the oil-rich kingdom launched a campaign of aerial bombardments aimed at countering Iran-aligned Houthi rebels and re-establishing the internationally recognized government of the president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. .

“We can buy weapons in a number of countries, and we do. It makes no difference to us to say that we are not going to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia, ”al-Jubeir said.

He also stressed that Saudi Arabia does not want to put Germany under pressure on this matter. “I’m just saying people have to look at this from a balanced perspective.”

Saudi Arabia was the world’s leading arms importer, spending $ 16.9 billion on weapons between 2014 and 2018, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a defense think tank.

At least $ 4.9 billion of this amount has been spent on European arms.

Rights groups have criticized the Saudi-led coalition for the air raids that killed civilians in hospitals, schools and markets, and urged Western governments to stop arms exports to the ‘Saudi Arabia and its allies deadlocked in the conflict.

Over 100,000 people Was killed in the war, according to data on the location and events of the armed conflict – including 12,000 civilians.

According to the UN World Food Program, 24 million Yemenis are in need of humanitarian assistance, while 20 million are food insecure.