‘It cannot be contained’: COVID deaths in Indonesia go unreported

Jakarta, Indonesia – In a residential street in Bogor, on the outskirts of the Indonesian capital, yet another family has lost a loved one to COVID-19.

Sitting in front of her father’s body, a young woman sobs while clutching her rosary.

“Wake up, please don’t sleep,” she moans, as an undertaker team carefully wraps her body in sanitized plastic.

The sound of grief is all too familiar to Muhammad Jauhar, 32, who is part of the team helping families in the area.

“We do various jobs in this task force, I drive the ambulance for the deceased and I prepare a lot of things – including the coffin and the shroud,” he told Al Jazeera.

“I am also making preparations to clean, pack and deliver the body to the cemetery,” he said.

Jauhar is not an undertaker – he actually works in TV production as a director. But as Indonesia battles this recent spate of COVID-19 deaths, there are too many grieving families and not enough workers to bury the dead.

At COVID-19 burial sites, gravediggers work late into the night to keep up with their workload.

Muhammad Jauhar worked in television production. Now he volunteers with a funeral task force in Bogor, not far from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. [Al Jazeera]

Volunteers like Jauhur are now a vital part of the Indonesian funeral industry.

“The impact of COVID is huge, the number of deaths in Bogor is really high. This is what we can do to help families, ”he said.

“We are not receiving any payment. We do the job with our hearts.

This month, Indonesia topped the daily count of COVID-19 cases in India and overtook Brazil in reporting the world’s highest number of daily deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Indonesia’s confirmed death toll from COVID-19 stands at more than 73,000.

Indonesia reported 1,338 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday – its highest level on record.

But experts have warned that even those numbers are likely underestimated because the country’s tests for the coronavirus are so low.

Nurhasanah is one of only three women on the burial task force, preparing bodies for burial [Al Jazeera]

As overwhelmed hospitals are forced to turn away patients, more and more people are dying in isolation at home. Many have never even had the chance to be treated by a health professional.

‘Collapse’

Lapor Covid-19 is an independent group that collects and collates data related to the pandemic.

Ahmad Arif, one of the group’s co-founders, said their research indicated the actual death toll was three to five times higher than government figures.

“Most of those who died in isolation found it difficult to access hospitals. Their condition deteriorated, they tried to go to the hospital but they are full, so they died at home, ”he said.

“We see that the deaths of isolated people are an indicator of the collapse of our health services. “

Far from improving, there were signs that a health crisis was forming even in the most remote provinces of Indonesia.

“Self-isolating deaths have started to occur outside of Java. Last week we got data on people who died in Riau, Lampung, East Nusa Tenggara, Kalimantan and more, ”Ahmad said.

“This is an indication that the cases can no longer be contained by the health services.”

In Bogor, only three of the 50 volunteers in the burial group are women.

Volunteers prepare the bodies for burial and say prayers. With hospitals overwhelmed by pandemic, more people are dying at home [Al Jazeera]

According to religious teachings, only an individual of the same sex should perform the Islamic rite of washing the deceased and wrapping the body.

Nurhasanah, thirty-seven, was one of the female volunteers – since the other two women are students, she agreed to do the late shift.

It was supposed to start at 8 p.m. and end at 5 a.m.

But as deaths in her community have increased, her shifts have grown longer and she sometimes works more than 14 hours a day.

“I’m a housewife, I’ve only worked at home before,” Nurhasanah said.

“I don’t really think about the timing. After seeing the condition of these families, I feel in my heart that I want to help them.

Over the past week, Nurhasanah has helped prepare the bodies of three to four women each day for burial.

She said she was not always able to wash the body due to health protocols – so in some situations she cleaned the body with disinfectant and said a prayer.

“We do it with the heart, we just want to help them. I think of them even after I get home.