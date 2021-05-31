World
Israel’s Yair Lapid: from TV presenter to hopeful prime minister – Times of India
JERUSALEM: Yair Lapid, who moved closer on Sunday to forming a coalition cabinet to oust longtime prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is the leader of Israel’s centrist opposition and a former television presenter.
When Lapid founded his Yesh Atid (There is a Future) party in 2012, some dismissed him as the latest in a series of media stars seeking to turn his fame into political success.
But Yesh Atid finished second with 17 seats in the March election, Israel’s fourth inconclusive vote in less than two years, and earlier this month Lapid was tasked with forming a government after Netanyahu failed. failed to form a coalition.
On Sunday, Lapid convinced hard-line nationalist Naftali Bennett to join him in building a coalition cabinet that he hopes will end Netanyahu’s 12 consecutive years in office.
Determined to form a government before a Wednesday night deadline, Lapid offered Bennett the opportunity to serve the first term in a rotating prime ministerial post. Lapid would then serve the second.
Renewed efforts to draft a viable anti-Netanyahu line come after 11-day conflict between Jewish state and Gaza Strip Hamas leaders ended with a ceasefire brokered by the Egyptians on May 21.
Lapid, a former news anchor once widely known for his chiseled good looks, is the Tel Aviv-born son of fiercely secular former Justice Minister Yosef “Tommy” Lapid, another journalist who quit the media to go into the media. Politics.
Her mother, Shulamit, is a novelist, playwright and poet.
An amateur boxer and martial artist who has also published a dozen books, Lapid was a newspaper columnist before becoming a presenter on Channel 2 TV, a role that bolstered his stardom, and he was previously on the lists of the most famous men. desirable from Israel.
The fiercely secular and centrist Yesh Atid claimed 19 seats out of the 120 members of the Israeli parliament in the 2013 polls, making Atid a credible force in politics.
The party has joined the centrist Blue and the white coalition formed in 2019 under the leadership of former military leader Benny Gantz.
Blue and White then fought Netanyahu’s right wing Likud to three elections in less than a year.
When Gantz decided last spring to join a Netanyahu-led coalition, citing the need for unity as the coronavirus pandemic accelerated, Lapid rushed forward.
He accused Gantz of breaking a fundamental Blue and White promise to his supporters: that he would fight to oust Netanyahu.
In an interview with AFP in September, Lapid said Gantz naively believed that Netanyahu would work collaboratively within the coalition.
“I said (to Gantz): ‘I worked with Netanyahu. Why don’t you listen to the voice of experience … He is 71 years old. He is not going to change,” said Lapid. .
After leaving Blue and White, Lapid took his seat in parliament as the leader of Yesh Atid and leader of the opposition.
He described the short-lived Netanyahu-Gantz unity government as “a ridiculous coalition,” in which ministers who disliked each other did not bother to communicate.
He also predicted that the coalition would collapse in December, which it did, amid bitter acrimony between Netanyahu and Gantz.
