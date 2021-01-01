Israel’s virus monitoring tool tests its democratic standards

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) – At the onset of the pandemic, a panicked Israel began using a mass surveillance tool on its civilians, tracking down people’s cell phones in hopes of stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

The government has touted the technology, normally used to catch wanted Palestinian militants, as a breakthrough against the virus. But months later, the tool’s effectiveness is called into question, and critics say its use has come at an immeasurable cost to the country’s democratic principles.

“The idea of ​​a government closely monitoring its own citizens should sound alarm bells,” said Maya Fried, spokesperson for the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, which has repeatedly challenged the use of the tool in court. “It goes against the foundations of democracy. You cannot just abandon democracy during a crisis.

Little is known about the technology. According to the Yediot Ahronot daily, the Shin Bet internal security service has used the tool for two decades, scanning the metadata of anyone who uses telecommunications services in Israel. The information collected includes the location of the cellular device, web browsing history, and received and made calls and texts, but not their content. It would have helped the agency track activists and stop the attacks, although it is not known what happens to all the data.

Israel first brought the Shin Bet into its battle against the virus outbreak in March. By tracking the movements of people infected with the coronavirus, it could determine who had come in contact with them and was at risk of infection, and quarantine them.

With Israel’s health ministry’s contact tracing capabilities limited, the Shin Bet was seen as the best option to take over, even if its own leaders were reluctant to deploy the tool. The Shin Bet declined to comment.

Officials say technology has been a critical tool in tracking the outbreak and insist they have struck a balance between protecting individual rights and public health.

“We think the cost is certainly reasonable,” Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch told a parliamentary committee last month. “We haven’t seen this tool being used for operational purposes. This tool saves lives. “

Initially, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used emergency regulations to approve the use of the tool. After the hasty deployment was challenged in court, the government was forced to legislate limits on its use in July, subjecting it to some parliamentary scrutiny.

The law states that the Shin Bet must keep information separate from other data it collects for other purposes and that after a certain period of time it must be deleted. The law also restricts those who are able to access information and stipulates that Israel must present and popularize a civilian alternative to surveillance, such as a phone app. Israel has developed such an application but it is not widely used.

Critics say there is no proper oversight over how Shin Bet data is collected, stored, used or deleted.

Michal Cotler-Wunsh, a lawmaker on the parliamentary committee overseeing the tool, said Israel’s reliance on the Shin Bet prevented it from moving towards more transparent civilian technology that could have done the job. “We really should have resisted the temptation,” she says.

As part of their partnership, the Ministry of Health is sending the Shin Bet the names, identification numbers and contact details of people diagnosed with COVID-19. The security agency can then scan two weeks of data to determine which cell phones were within two meters (six feet) of the sick person for more than 15 minutes. They are then alerted and ordered to quarantine themselves.

At the time, there was little outcry against the inclusion of the Shin Bet from ordinary Israelis, who have great faith in their security services.

But over the months, the Israelis found themselves caught in what appeared to be a net that gathered tens of thousands of contacts. Many claimed the data was inaccurate, forcing them into an unnecessary 14-day home quarantine. To make matters worse, it was difficult to call in the overworked hotline operators of the Department of Health.

The precision of the tool inside would be problematic. If an infected person is in an apartment, it can quarantine the entire building.

The Ministry of Health indicates that since July, 950,000 people detected by the tool have been quarantined, of which 46,000 have been found infected. The ministry said about 900,000 people had been quarantined through traditional contact tracing and 63,000 of them had been infected since July. From August, the IDF took over contact tracing responsibilities for the Ministry of Health.

Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler, a senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute, a think tank, disputes the Health Ministry figures. Based on her own analysis of official data, she believes the Shin Bet caught far fewer infected people than contact tracers. She also estimates that at least 100,000 people have been wrongly quarantined.

An October interim report by the State Comptroller, a government watchdog, confirmed claims the tool was not fully effective, saying contact tracing was much more so. The report also found that the Shin Bet did not always abide by the limits imposed by law, for example by failing to suppress the information gathered in a number of cases.

A ministerial committee decided last month that Israel would start scaling back the tool and limiting its use. But the decision is not final and more recently Israel has indicated that it will seek to continue its widespread use, despite a Supreme Court challenge against the technology.

With the tool having been used on its citizens during a health crisis, critics say the door is open for it to be reused in other areas unrelated to state security.

“What happened with the Shin Bet must be a wake-up call,” said Shwartz Altshuler. “State authorities know everything about you, all the time, where you live. And we’ll have to think about the long-term consequences of that going forward. It will not go away. They will use it again.