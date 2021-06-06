Israel’s security chief warns of incitement to conflict as tensions rise ahead of key vote

Without directly mentioning the politicians, Mr Argaman added, “It is our duty to make a clear and decisive appeal to immediately stop inciting and violent speeches. The responsibility for calming the spirits and controlling the speech rests on all of our shoulders. “

Police assigned escorts to four of the seven members of the coalition’s main ultra-nationalist party, Yamina, most recently on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, Mr. Netanyahu appeared to respond to Mr. Argaman at a meeting of Likud lawmakers. He condemned the incitement, but warned against restricting freedom of speech and lamented the provocations against his own family.

“The principle is clear: incitement and violence will always be prohibited,” Netanyahu said, according to Kann, a state-funded broadcaster. “But freedom of expression is not an incentive. It is impossible to treat the words of the right as incitement and the words of the left as freedom of expression.

The feverish environment was made worse by renewed plans by far-right groups to march through Palestinian neighborhoods in Jerusalem on Thursday. The march has yet to be sanctioned by police, but if it goes ahead, it could coincide with the vote of confidence in parliament.

The march was originally scheduled for last month, but was aborted when Hamas, the militant group in the Gaza Strip, fired rockets at Jerusalem, the start of an 11-day conflict with Israel.

Hamas specifically cited the march as one of the many justifications for its initial rocket attack. Some fear that the rescheduled march will encourage a similar reaction, or at the very least foster an environment in which it will be even more difficult for ultranationalist lawmakers to break away from Mr. Netanyahu.