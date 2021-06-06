Israel’s security chief warns of incitement to conflict as tensions rise ahead of key vote
JERUSALEM – Fears of renewed unrest in Israel escalated over the weekend, leading the country’s director of internal security to issue a rare public warning about what he called rising incentive levels following efforts by the right to derail progress towards a new coalition government.
Right-wing Jewish activists have announced plans for a provocative march through Palestinian neighborhoods in Jerusalem while, adding to tensions, Israeli police on Sunday arrested two Palestinian siblings whose activism and media appearances have recently brought international attention to the displacement of Palestinians from East Jerusalem, forming the background to the recent conflict in Gaza.
The events raised the specter of a new wave of unrest in Israel and the occupied territories, just days before the Israeli parliament passed a vote of confidence in a new fragile government whose training would force Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down for the first time in 12 years.
The new coalition is made up of eight ideologically diffused parties drawn from far left to far right and would include, for the first time in Israel’s history, an independent Arab party.
Coalition supporters fear further political turmoil may prompt some of its far-right members to give up at the last minute, stoking concerns among some ultranationalist members of serving with leftists and Arabs. Negotiations to form the coalition nearly collapsed in the recent Gaza conflict for similar reasons.
In recent days, Mr. Netanyahu and his right-wing supporters accumulated pressure on the ultra-nationalist members of the coalition, trying to persuade them to back down by accusing them of betraying the country. Mr. Netanyahu’s Likud party released the private speech of a prominent coalition lawmaker. And hundreds of right-wing protesters picketed the homes of several hesitant coalition members.
Some analysts and commentators have compared the atmosphere in the days before the assassination of Itzhak Rabin, the former prime minister killed by a Jewish extremist in 1995 after leading peace negotiations with the Palestinians.
In this context, Nadav Argaman, director of the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, made a rare public intervention on Saturday evening, warning against speeches “likely to be interpreted by certain groups or by individuals. as allowing violence and illegal activity which is likely, God forbid, to reach fatal injuries.
Without directly mentioning the politicians, Mr Argaman added, “It is our duty to make a clear and decisive appeal to immediately stop inciting and violent speeches. The responsibility for calming the spirits and controlling the speech rests on all of our shoulders. “
Police assigned escorts to four of the seven members of the coalition’s main ultra-nationalist party, Yamina, most recently on Sunday morning.
On Sunday, Mr. Netanyahu appeared to respond to Mr. Argaman at a meeting of Likud lawmakers. He condemned the incitement, but warned against restricting freedom of speech and lamented the provocations against his own family.
“The principle is clear: incitement and violence will always be prohibited,” Netanyahu said, according to Kann, a state-funded broadcaster. “But freedom of expression is not an incentive. It is impossible to treat the words of the right as incitement and the words of the left as freedom of expression.
The feverish environment was made worse by renewed plans by far-right groups to march through Palestinian neighborhoods in Jerusalem on Thursday. The march has yet to be sanctioned by police, but if it goes ahead, it could coincide with the vote of confidence in parliament.
The march was originally scheduled for last month, but was aborted when Hamas, the militant group in the Gaza Strip, fired rockets at Jerusalem, the start of an 11-day conflict with Israel.
Hamas specifically cited the march as one of the many justifications for its initial rocket attack. Some fear that the rescheduled march will encourage a similar reaction, or at the very least foster an environment in which it will be even more difficult for ultranationalist lawmakers to break away from Mr. Netanyahu.
Tensions escalated further on Sunday as Israeli police arrested several prominent Palestinian activists in East Jerusalem – including Mona and Mohammed el-Kurd, 23-year-old twins who achieved worldwide notoriety in preparing for war in increase awareness on attempts to evict them from their homes for the benefit of Jewish settlers. Mona was released after several hours, but Mohammed was still detained on Sunday evening.
The plight of their neighborhood, Sheikh Jarrah, has become a rallying cry for Palestinians around the world, and is also among the factors Hamas says prompted its militants to fire rockets at Jerusalem. Police also arrested a third prominent activist, Zohair Rajabi, a community leader in Silwan, another Palestinian neighborhood where hundreds of residents face forced eviction.
Al-Jazeera television reporter Givara Budeiri was also detained for several hours on Saturday night while covering a protest in Sheikh Jarrah, sparking an outcry from free speech groups.
Jonathan Rosen and Myra Noveck contributed reporting from Jerusalem.
