Israel’s Netanyahu Says He Will Visit Bahrain Soon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that he will visit Bahrain “soon” at the invitation of Crown Prince of the Gulf State Salman al-Khalifa.

Bahrain followed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in normalize ties with Israel in a deal brokered by the United States that marked a strategic alignment in the Middle East against Iran.

The change angered Palestinians who demanded the creation of a state before any regional rapprochement with Israel.

“We are both delighted to bring the fruits of peace to our people and our countries in such a short time. That’s why he [al-Khalifa] invited me to come soon for an official visit to Bahrain and I will do so with pleasure, ”Netanyahu said in a statement Tuesday of a phone call he had with the crown prince.

A first Bahraini delegation visited Israel last Wednesday.

MBS and Netanyahu

On Monday, an Israeli official and local media said Netanyahu had secretly visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in what would be the first confirmed visit. publicly by an Israeli leader.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, denied that such discussions took place. Netanyahu has neither confirmed nor denied the information.

Since September, the Trump administration has negotiated agreements with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Sudan to normalize their relations with Israel. An Israeli delegation visited Sudan on Monday.

Although White House officials have said more countries are considering normalizing their relations with Israel, further developments seem unlikely until President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 20 and establishes policy for him. administration over Iran.

Biden said he would join the nuclear deal that world powers have signed with Iran if he resumes strict adherence to the deal first, and that he will work with his allies to tighten its terms.