Israel’s arrests “revitalize the Palestinian movement”

This is not the first time that Israel has detained or arrested Palestinian militants. But the massive arrests undertaken since a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas – agreed to end the recent cycle of violence – could backfire.

The detentions of Palestinian activists and journalists, this time around, rekindle a long-simmering peaceful resistance and launch a new generation of Palestinian icons fighting to protect their homes, as well as advocating self-determination.

In one declaration, the Israeli police said they launched “law and order operationTo bring the rioters to justice and to “maintain public peace”. He added so far, “2,142 detainees have been registered”.

The Palestinians, however, said the Israeli police arrested those who had demonstrated peacefully for the undeclared but obvious purpose of crush the momentum of their movement, which has accelerated over the past month.

The Israeli police could have proved the Palestinians right by arresting Muna al-Kurd. The 23-year-old activist pointed to an order from an Israeli court ordering the deportation of her family and several others from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah – a neighborhood in the heart of East Jerusalem. His twin brother, Mohammed al-Kurd, was also summoned and questioned by the police.

Their arrests came a day after an Al Jazeera Media Network reporter, Givara Budeiri, was briefly detained while reporting from Sheikh Jarrah.

While the siblings were later released, their arrests will only add momentum to their struggle. Their story reflects the story of the dispossession of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and now takes on much more importance.

Muna and Mohammed were barely 11 years old in 2009 when Jewish settlers moved into their home in Sheikh Jarrah and took over half of it according to another court order at the time.

His father was forced to leave his ancestral home in Haifa in 1948 and was resettled to Sheikh Jarrah in 1956 by Jordan and the United Nations refugee agency in exchange for relinquishing his refugee status.

Muna and Mohammed not only inherited generational trauma, but were forced to share their home with strangers. They had campaigned against Israeli settlements since they were children, filming tensions between Palestinians and settlers, and often interviewed by international filmmakers.

But in March this year, when the court ordered their eviction from the other half of their home, the siblings agreed. a fiercer fight on social networks. They are considered to be behind #SaveSheikhJarrah which is trending on Twitter.

A video clip of Muna challenging a Jewish settler, berating him for “robbing” his house, went viral online as Mohammed was interviewed by several US broadcasters, among other international networks.

Asked in an interview As to whether he supports the “violent” protests taking place in favor of the Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah, Mohammed succinctly asked a question in return: “Do you support the violent dispossession of me and my family? The clip also went viral, striking a chord with Palestinians at home and in the Diaspora.

Muna and Mohammed are examples of a new generation of influencers in Palestinian society with a large following on social media. They effectively used the media to organize dissent and get their message out to local and international audiences.

Anwar Mhajne, assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at Stonewall College, said the sophistication of sibling activism in using social media, their young age and persistence in fighting for the Palestinian cause have sparked a momentum among more activists, who also have hundreds of thousands of subscribers.

“Muna and Mohammed al-Kurd have been at the forefront of raising awareness of the threat of eviction facing Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah,” Mhajne told Al Jazeera. “Social media users have rallied in support of the siblings after a video posted by their friend showed Muna being held at her home with her father present. “

Outside the police station, a dozen peaceful demonstrators were threatened with stun grenades by the police.

“The Arabic hashtag # الحرية_لمنى_الكرد, which translates to freedom for Muna al-Kurd, as well as #FreeMunaElKurd, have been circulated widely online as thousands reacted to the arrest of the prominent activist,” said added Mhajne.

The internet and the effective use of social media have enabled Palestinians around the world to transcend geographic lines and have their voices heard. But for those inside Israel and the occupied territories, voicing your opinion is always fraught with risk for the Palestinians.

“They are an easy target for harassment by Israeli security forces and extremists,” Mhajne said, but “their public visibility and heavy social media following make it harder for the state to suppress their voices”.

Muna al-Kurd, 23, has long campaigned to highlight plight of residents of Sheikh Jarrah [Ibrahim Husseini/Al Jazeera]

According to jurists, 65 Israeli laws discriminate against the Palestinians. Several of them are designed to discourage them from demonstrating or organizing as activists on the ground.

“All kinds of meetings of more than a few people, any organization, any demonstration, or any raising of the Palestinian flag or party, has been prohibited in the occupied territories since 1967,” said Rashid Khalidi, US-Palestinian historian and professor of history. from the Modern Middle East to Columbia University.

“These acts are considered ‘terrorism’ and are punishable by imprisonment and fines through a system of military injustice where judges and prosecutors are drawn from the occupying army, and conviction is virtually automatic.

A rebirth

Fadi Quran, a West Bank-based community organizer and campaign manager at a nonprofit called Avaaz, said that while the arrests seek to shift energy on the streets “from proactive action to a space of defense and fear,” they also add credibility to some of the young leaders.

“Palestinian youth activism is experiencing a renaissance as this generation feels a deep sense of action,” said Koran. “Recent events have only added to the momentum and growth, which is why the Israeli security forces are bending over backwards to try to kill this energy with mass arrests, as well as increased use of violence. “

It remains to be seen how successful the younger Palestinian generation will be in achieving their goals. But as their popularity increases, both in Palestine and in the West, it is clear that Israel’s campaign of arrests may have scored a goal against its side.

It would be difficult for Israeli forces to convince the world that Muna or Mohammed al-Kurd or the Al Jazeera journalist they attacked and detained committed or encouraged violence.