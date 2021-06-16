Israelis wonder when or if Netanyahu will leave official residence

JERUSALEM – Paparazzi eagerly take snapshots of haphazardly moving trucks near the Prime Minister’s official residence in Jerusalem. Political cartoonists are depicting Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli prime minister, his wife Sara and their eldest son, Yair, squatters.

And suspicions that Mr. Netanyahu might be reluctant to leave the stately home where he has lived for 12 years were heightened this week when he welcomed Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, to the official residence as if they were still running the show.

Unlike Washington, there is no set deadline before which an outgoing Israeli prime minister must move out and hand over the house to the victor and this can often take weeks, although it’s not as if the Netanyahu family don’t. had nowhere to go. Among their private residences is a house in the seaside town of Caesarea.

But their relocation plans, if they exist, have become a subject of feverish speculation for a number of reasons.