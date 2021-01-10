World
Israelis protest Netanyahu amid virus third lockdown – Times of India
JERUSALEM: Thousands of Israelis renewed their weekly demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling on the longtime leader to step down corruption charges against him and his alleged mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis.
Demonstrators On Saturday, signs read “Go” and “Bibi, let my people go”, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.
The protest in a Jerusalem The plaza near Netanyahus’ official residence comes as Israel is in the midst of its third national lockdown, which was recently tightened to close schools, and as the country moves forward with a world-leading vaccination campaign. Netanyahus’ trial was due to resume this week, but has been postponed indefinitely in the middle of stricter restrictions.
Netanyahu has been charged with corruption, fraud and breach of trust in three long-standing investigations. He denied any wrongdoing and said he was the victim of a “witch hunt” by the hostile media, the police and the judicial authorities. Protesters argue that Netanyahu cannot properly run the country under indictment.
Israel has recently seen an increase in cases despite launching one of the fastest vaccination campaigns in the world. The country administered the first of two doses of the vaccine to nearly 20% of its population, and Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel had obtained enough vaccines to immunize the entire adult population by the end of the month. March.
Netanyahu put the vaccination campaign at the center of his re-election campaign that same month. On March 23, Israel will hold its fourth national vote in less than two years. In the meantime, he called on the Israelis to make “one last big push” to stop transmission by adhering to the tightened restrictions. (AP)
