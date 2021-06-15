World
Israelis march through East Jerusalem to test new government – Times of India
JERUSALEM: Hundreds of Israeli ultra-nationalists marched through East Jerusalem on Tuesday in a show of force that threatened to spark renewed violence just weeks after a war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Palestinians in Gaza responded by throwing incendiary balloons that started at least 10 fires in southern Israel.
The march was a test for Israel’s fragile new government as well as the precarious truce that ended last month’s 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.
Palestinians see the march, intended to celebrate Israel’s capture of East Jerusalem in 1967, as a provocation. Hamas called on the Palestinians to “resist” the parade, one version of which helped spark the 11-day war in Gaza last month.
To the sound of music, hundreds of Jewish nationalists gathered several hundred yards before moving in front of the Damascus Gate. Most appeared to be young men, and many held blue and white Israeli flags as they danced and sang religious songs. The crowd, although noisy, appeared to be much smaller than at last month’s parade.
Before the march, Israeli police cleared the area in front of the Damascus Gate, closed the roads to traffic, ordered stores to be closed and dismissed young Palestinian protesters. Palestinians said six people were arrested and five people injured in clashes with police.
The parade was a first challenge for the new Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, a die-hard Israeli nationalist who has promised a pragmatic approach as he chairs a delicate and diverse coalition government.
Although there were concerns that the march would raise tensions, its cancellation would have opened Bennett and other right-wing members of the coalition to sharp criticism from those who saw it as a surrender to Hamas. The coalition was sworn in on Sunday and includes parties from all political backgrounds, including a small Arab party.
Mansour Abbas, whose Raam party is the first Arab faction to join an Israeli coalition, said the march was “an attempt to set the region on fire for political purposes”, with the intention of undermining the new government.
Abbas said police and the Minister of Public Safety should have canceled the event. “I call on all parties not to get caught up in an escalation and to maintain maximum restraint,” he said.
In recent years, the march has passed through the Damascus Gate and into the heart of the Muslim Quarter, an overcrowded Palestinian neighborhood with narrow streets and alleys. But police changed the route on Tuesday to avoid the Muslim Quarter.
Instead, the walkers had to go around the ancient walls of the Old City and enter through the Jaffa Gate, a main thoroughfare for tourists, and head towards the Jewish Quarter and the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray.
The Damascus Gate is a focal point of Palestinian life in East Jerusalem. Palestinian protesters have repeatedly clashed with Israeli police over restrictions on public gatherings during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in April and May.
These clashes eventually spread to the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a sacred flashpoint for Jews and Muslims. Tensions at the time were further fueled by protests against the threat of eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers, also in Jerusalem.
At the height of these tensions, on May 10, Israeli ultra-nationalists staged their annual flag parade. Although it was turned away from the Damascus Gate at the last minute, it was seen by Palestinians as an unwelcome celebration of Israeli control over what they see as their capital.
In the name of the defense of the holy city, Hamas fired long-range rockets at Jerusalem, disrupting the march and starting the war in Gaza, which left more than 250 Palestinians dead and killed 13 people in Israel.
After capturing East Jerusalem in 1967, Israel annexed it in a move unrecognized by most of the international community. He sees the entire city as his capital, while the Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state. Competing claims on East Jerusalem, home to sensitive Jewish, Christian and Muslim holy sites, are at the heart of the conflict and have unleashed many waves of violence.
Before the march, Hamas called on the Palestinians to show “valiant resistance” to the march. He urged people to gather in the old city and at the Al-Aqsa Mosque to “rise up against the occupier and resist him by all means to end his crimes and his arrogance.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Palestinians linked to Hamas launched a number of incendiary balloons from Gaza, setting off at least 10 fires in southern Israel, according to Israel’s national firefighters.
Abu Malek, one of the young men throwing the balloons, said it was “a first response” to the march.
Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, of the internationally supported Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, called the march “aggression against our people”.
The march was a test for Israel’s fragile new government as well as the precarious truce that ended last month’s 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.
Palestinians see the march, intended to celebrate Israel’s capture of East Jerusalem in 1967, as a provocation. Hamas called on the Palestinians to “resist” the parade, one version of which helped spark the 11-day war in Gaza last month.
To the sound of music, hundreds of Jewish nationalists gathered several hundred yards before moving in front of the Damascus Gate. Most appeared to be young men, and many held blue and white Israeli flags as they danced and sang religious songs. The crowd, although noisy, appeared to be much smaller than at last month’s parade.
Before the march, Israeli police cleared the area in front of the Damascus Gate, closed the roads to traffic, ordered stores to be closed and dismissed young Palestinian protesters. Palestinians said six people were arrested and five people injured in clashes with police.
The parade was a first challenge for the new Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, a die-hard Israeli nationalist who has promised a pragmatic approach as he chairs a delicate and diverse coalition government.
Although there were concerns that the march would raise tensions, its cancellation would have opened Bennett and other right-wing members of the coalition to sharp criticism from those who saw it as a surrender to Hamas. The coalition was sworn in on Sunday and includes parties from all political backgrounds, including a small Arab party.
Mansour Abbas, whose Raam party is the first Arab faction to join an Israeli coalition, said the march was “an attempt to set the region on fire for political purposes”, with the intention of undermining the new government.
Abbas said police and the Minister of Public Safety should have canceled the event. “I call on all parties not to get caught up in an escalation and to maintain maximum restraint,” he said.
In recent years, the march has passed through the Damascus Gate and into the heart of the Muslim Quarter, an overcrowded Palestinian neighborhood with narrow streets and alleys. But police changed the route on Tuesday to avoid the Muslim Quarter.
Instead, the walkers had to go around the ancient walls of the Old City and enter through the Jaffa Gate, a main thoroughfare for tourists, and head towards the Jewish Quarter and the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray.
The Damascus Gate is a focal point of Palestinian life in East Jerusalem. Palestinian protesters have repeatedly clashed with Israeli police over restrictions on public gatherings during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in April and May.
These clashes eventually spread to the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a sacred flashpoint for Jews and Muslims. Tensions at the time were further fueled by protests against the threat of eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers, also in Jerusalem.
At the height of these tensions, on May 10, Israeli ultra-nationalists staged their annual flag parade. Although it was turned away from the Damascus Gate at the last minute, it was seen by Palestinians as an unwelcome celebration of Israeli control over what they see as their capital.
In the name of the defense of the holy city, Hamas fired long-range rockets at Jerusalem, disrupting the march and starting the war in Gaza, which left more than 250 Palestinians dead and killed 13 people in Israel.
After capturing East Jerusalem in 1967, Israel annexed it in a move unrecognized by most of the international community. He sees the entire city as his capital, while the Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state. Competing claims on East Jerusalem, home to sensitive Jewish, Christian and Muslim holy sites, are at the heart of the conflict and have unleashed many waves of violence.
Before the march, Hamas called on the Palestinians to show “valiant resistance” to the march. He urged people to gather in the old city and at the Al-Aqsa Mosque to “rise up against the occupier and resist him by all means to end his crimes and his arrogance.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Palestinians linked to Hamas launched a number of incendiary balloons from Gaza, setting off at least 10 fires in southern Israel, according to Israel’s national firefighters.
Abu Malek, one of the young men throwing the balloons, said it was “a first response” to the march.
Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, of the internationally supported Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, called the march “aggression against our people”.