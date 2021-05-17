Israeli strikes hit Gaza tunnels as diplomats work on truce – Times of India

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer into the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Palestinian enclave on May 17, 2021 (AFP Photo)

GAZA CITY: The Israeli military launched a wave of heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Monday, claiming to have destroyed 15 kilometers (9 miles) of militant tunnels and homes of nine Hamas commanders, as international diplomats worked to end the weeklong war that killed hundreds.

The latest attacks killed a top Gaza leader of the militant Islamic Jihad group that the IDF blamed for some of the thousands of rocket attacks launched on Israel in the last days.

Israel has said it intends to continue attacks against Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, for now, and the United States has signaled that it will not pressure both sides for a ceasefire. -fire.

At least 200 Palestinians were killed in the strikes, including 59 children and 35 women, and 1,300 people were injured, according to the Gaza health ministry. Eight people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier, were killed in rocket attacks launched from civilian areas of Gaza into civilian areas in Israel.

Violence also erupted between Jews and Arabs inside Israel, injuring dozens. On Monday, an Israeli attacked last week by a group of Arab citizens in the central city of Lod died of his injuries, police said.

The overnight airstrikes in Gaza on Monday left one floor of a multi-story concrete building. A woman searched for clothes, rubble and exploded furniture in a room that had been destroyed. A strike demolished the wall of one room, leaving an open wardrobe full of bedding inside intact. Children walked over debris on the road.

A car on the street that witnesses said was hit by an airstrike was bent and torn, its roof torn and what remained of the driver’s door was stained with blood. A seaside cafe the car had just left was burst and on fire. Rescuers attempted to extinguish the fire with a small extinguisher. There was no word on the victims.

Gaza mayor Yahya Sarraj told Al-Jazeera TV that the strikes caused extensive damage to roads and other infrastructure. “If the aggression continues, we expect conditions to worsen,” he said.

the UN warned that the territory’s only power plant was at risk of running out of fuel, and Sarraj said Gaza was also running low on spare parts. Gaza already experiences daily power cuts for eight to 12 hours and tap water is undrinkable. Mohammed Thabet, a spokesperson for the territory’s electricity distribution company, said he had fuel to supply Gaza with electricity for two or three days.

War erupted on May 10 when Hamas rockets hit Jerusalem after weeks of clashes in the holy city between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police. The protests focused on the harsh policing of a sacred site at a flashpoint during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the threat of eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.

Further protests were expected in the region on Tuesday in response to a call by Palestinian citizens of Israel for a general strike. The event has the support of Palestinian Authority Fatah Party of President Mahmoud Abbas.

Since the fighting began, the IDF has launched hundreds of airstrikes it claims target Hamas’s militant infrastructure. Palestinian militants in Gaza fired more than 3,200 rockets at Israel. Israeli military officials said Hamas had stored around 15,000 rockets before the war began. Rocket attacks continued on Monday, with one hitting a building in the town of Ashdod causing injuries, Israeli police said.

US diplomat Hady Amr met with a delegation from the Palestinian Authority on Monday, a day after meeting with senior Israeli leaders. But the Biden administration has so far refused to publicly criticize Israel’s part in the fighting or to send a high-level envoy to the region.

Speaking to reporters on a trip to Denmark, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States would support any initiative to stop the fighting, but signaled that the country did not intend to put pressure on both sides to agree to a ceasefire.

“Ultimately, it is up to the parties to make it clear that they want to achieve a ceasefire,” he said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, stressed Germany’s solidarity with Israel, condemned the continued rocket attacks from Gaza and expressed hope for a quick end to the fighting, according to his office.

Senior Hamas leader, overseas-based Ismail Haniyeh, said the group had been contacted by the The United Nations , Russia, Egypt and Qatar within the framework of the ceasefire efforts but “will not accept a solution which is not up to the sacrifices of the Palestinian people”.

In an interview with the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar, he blamed the war on Israel’s actions in Jerusalem and boasted that the rockets “were crippling the usurping entity (Israel)”.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said his government was working to end the violence “urgently” in his first comments since the war began. Egypt, which borders Gaza and Israel, has played a central role in the ceasefires negotiated after previous rounds of fighting.

The IDF, meanwhile, said it hit 35 “terrorist targets” on Monday as well as the tunnels, which it says are part of an elaborate system it calls the “metro,” used by fighters to take shelter from air strikes.

The tunnels stretch for hundreds of kilometers (miles), with some over 20 meters (yards) in depth, according to an Israel Air Force official who spoke to reporters under the guise of anonymity, in accordance with regulations. The official said Israel was not trying to destroy all the tunnels, just the bottlenecks and major crossroads.

The army also said it hit nine houses in different parts of northern Gaza that belonged to “high-ranking commanders” of Hamas. Islamic Jihad said a strike killed Hasam Abu Harbid, the militant group’s commander for the northern Gaza Strip.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad say at least 20 of their fighters have been killed, while Israel says the number is at least 130 and has released the names and photos of more than two dozen militant commanders who , according to him, were “eliminated”.

Israeli airstrikes razed a number of the tallest buildings in Gaza City, which Israel said contained Hamas’s military infrastructure. Among them was the building housing the Associated Press office in Gaza and those of other media. The Israeli army alerted staff and residents before the attack, and all were able to evacuate safely.

PA editor Sally Buzbee called for an independent investigation into the airstrike.

Netanyahu alleged that Hamas military intelligence was operating inside the building and said on Sunday that any evidence would be shared through intelligence channels. Blinken said he had yet to see any evidence to support Israel’s claim.