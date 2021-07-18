Israeli spyware maker is in the spotlight amid reports of large-scale abuse

In a statement posted on its website, NSO said the list of numbers did not come from its database. “Such data has never existed on any of our servers,” the statement said.

“As NSO previously stated, our technology was not associated in any way with the heinous murder of Jamal Khashoggi,” the statement continued. “We can confirm that our technology was not used to eavesdrop, monitor, track or collect information about him or his family members mentioned in the investigation.”

In an interview, CEO and founder of the company, Shalev Hulio, said he was first made aware of the list in June, when four separate people told him that hackers were trying to sell. a list allegedly stolen from the company’s servers.

Mr Hulio said NSO did not have any active servers on which such data could be stolen, and from the moment he saw the list he realized it was ” not a list of targets attacked by Pegasus, or something born out of Pegasus’s system or any other NSO product. ”He said the list appeared to have been produced by users of a separate application called HLR LookUp.

The Times reporters whose numbers are believed to be on the leaked list include Azam Ahmed, a former Mexico City bureau chief who has widely covered corruption, violence and surveillance in Latin America, including on NSO itself; and Ben Hubbard, Times Bureau chief in Beirut, who investigated rights violations and corruption in Saudi Arabia and wrote a recent article Biography of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In January 2020, Mr. Hubbard published an account of an attempted hacking against his own phone. Mr Hulio denied that Mr Hubbard’s phone was attacked by Pegasus and suggested it was the target of a rival Israeli tech company.

Michael Slackman, Times Associate Editor for International News, said: “Azam Ahmed and Ben Hubbard are talented journalists who have done an important job uncovering information governments didn’t want their citizens to know. Surveillance of journalists is designed to intimidate not only these journalists, but also their sources, which should be of concern to everyone. “