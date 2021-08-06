Israeli soldiers shoot dead Palestinian in occupied West Bank

Imad Dweikat, 38, was shot in the chest in Beita, according to the health ministry.

Israeli troops shot dead one Palestinian and injured others during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry and medics said.

Imad Ali Mohammad Dweikat, 38, was hit by “a live bullet in the chest” in the town of Beita and was pronounced dead at a hospital in nearby Nablus, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Beita regularly attends protests against Israel’s illegal occupation and settlement expansion, which often lead to clashes.

The IDF said on Friday that 700 Palestinians had gathered south of the Palestinian city of Nablus, burning tires and throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at troops and border police.

Israeli forces “responded with means of dispersing the riots,” the military said in a statement. “We are aware of reports that a Palestinian was killed and a number of Palestinians were injured. “

The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said another 21 Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli troops, most of them with rubber bullets. Others were treated for tear gas inhalation, he said in a statement.

Last Friday, some 270 Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli troops during protests in Beita and during the funeral of a young Palestinian killed the day before, reported the Palestinian Red Crescent.

On July 23, 320 Palestinians were injured or suffered from tear gas inhalation during clashes with Israeli forces in Beita, doctors said. A teenager shot dead by Israeli forces later died of his injuries.

The occupied West Bank is one of the territories where Palestinians seek to become a state. Violence has been brewing there since the breakdown of US-sponsored talks between the Palestinians and Israel in 2014.

Palestinians staged near-daily protests in Beita, south of Nablus, to express their anger at an illegal outpost of Israeli settlers nearby.

Settlers agreed to leave the outpost in July as part of a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, after weeks of protests by Palestinians setting fires that often engulfed the outpost in smoke .

But some of the outpost buildings remained, locked and under military guard. The Palestinians, who claim the land on which the outpost is located, have decided to continue their protests.

Israel occupied the West Bank during the Six Day War of 1967 and all Jewish settlements there are considered illegal by most of the international community.

Nearly half a million people live in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, alongside 2.8 million Palestinians.