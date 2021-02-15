World
Israeli researchers claim Pfizer’s vaccine dramatically reduces symptomatic Covid-19 in real world – Times of India
TEL AVIV: Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 the vaccine seems to reduce symptomatic coronavirus infections by more than 90% in the real world, according to Israeli researchers.
According to CNN, the preliminary conclusions released on Monday suggest the vaccine remains remarkably effective in a mass vaccination campaign – outside the carefully controlled conditions of a clinical trial.
The Clalit Research Institute analyzed data from 1.2 million people, about half of whom had received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The researchers compared patients who had received the vaccine with similar individuals who had not.
The rate of symptomatic Covid-19 – that is, people infected with the coronavirus and feeling sick – has fallen by 94% among people who have received two doses of the vaccine, according to a press release from Clalit. The rate of critical illness has fallen by 92%.
CNN further reported that while full details of the study were not immediately available, and the research had not yet been peer reviewed. However, the results are consistent with the data from Pfizerown vaccine trial, which found the vaccine to confer 95% protection against symptomatic Covid-19.
Researchers in the Pfizer trial randomly assigned patients to receive the vaccine or a placebo. Then they looked to see how many people got sick in each group and found that the vaccine significantly reduced the disease.
The company’s study was a randomized controlled trial. The Israeli study, on the other hand, was observational, meaning the researchers did not randomly choose who received the vaccine and who did not.
“It can cause problems; people who choose to be vaccinated, for example, are also more likely to take other steps to protect themselves. may offer insight into how vaccines protect people under real conditions, ”CNN reported.
