Israeli raids ‘heavier’ on Gaza as shelling enters week two

The Israeli military launched another round of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip early Monday, hours after Interim Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said attacks on the Palestinian enclave were going Carry on “In full force”.

Explosions rocked Gaza City from north to south in a heavier, larger area bombardment that lasted longer than the airstrikes that killed at least 42 Palestinians and injured dozens more on Sunday .

A Palestinian was reportedly injured.

Previously, Hamas had fired rockets at the Israeli towns of Ashkelon and Beershaba.

At least 192 people, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the latest violence began a week ago.

Israel has reported 10 dead, including two children.

The United Nations Security Council met on Sunday to discuss the violence, but failed to even agree on a joint statement of concern.

China said it was the United States that prevented the Council from speaking “with one voice.”

Here are the latest updates:

35 minutes ago (03:17 GMT)

Safwat al-Kahlout, from Al Jazeera, who reports from Gaza City, said a Palestinian was treated for minor injuries at al-Shifa hospital.

There were no other reports of injuries, and the Associated Press news agency said there was little information on the extent of the damage inflicted on the Gaza Strip early Monday.

1 hour ago (02:22 GMT)

Israel strikes ’empty bases, training camps’ linked to Palestinian groups

Al Jazeera’s Safwat ak-Kahlout, who reports from Gaza, said the IDF had targeted “empty fields, empty and evacuated military bases and empty training camps linked to Palestinian fighting groups” in and around Gaza City.

Hamas, meanwhile, fired short-range rockets at southern Israel, instead of the longer-range weapons launched a day earlier.

A fireball and plume of smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces bombard the Palestinian enclave in early May 17, 2021 [Mahmud Hams/ AFP] Trail of light is seen as Israel’s Iron Dome missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel on May 16, 2021 [Amir Cohen/ Reuters]

Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system intercepted the rockets, al-Kahlout said.

“It seems that the scale of the Palestinian battle group fire is related to the strength of the Israeli fire,” he added.

3 hours ago (01:03 GMT)

Israel’s latest ‘heavier, longer’ airstrikes

The latest Israeli aerial bombardment of the Gaza Strip was “heavier, over a wider area and of longer duration” than the 24-hour raids earlier that killed at least 42 Palestinians.

Fares Akram, PA correspondent in Gaza, said explosions “rocked the city” from north to south for 10 minutes.

Al Jazeera’s Safwat al-Kahlout, who reports from Gaza, said there was barely “an hour of peace” and Israeli drones “were hovering over our heads, controlling the skies.”

A plume of smoke rises above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli warplanes target the Palestinian enclave in early May 17, 2021 [Mahmud Hams/ AFP].

