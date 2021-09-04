Israeli President meets King of Jordan to bond

JERUSALEM (AP) – The Israeli president met the King of Jordan last week, a sign of improving relations between the two countries, the president’s office said on Saturday.

At the invitation of the king, new president Isaac Herzog met with King Abdullah II at his palace in the Jordanian capital, Amman, Herzog’s office said in a statement. The two discussed a range of political and economic issues, including energy and sustainability.

“Jordan is a very important country. I have immense respect for King Abdullah, a great leader and a very important regional actor, ”Herzog said after the meeting.

Last week’s meeting came less than two months after Abdullah II and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met in secret after years of strained relations under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In the week that followed, Jordan and Israel signed two groundbreaking water and trade agreements.

In his statement, Herzog spoke of improving regional relations and the success of the so-called Abrahamic Accords in which Israel normalized diplomatic relations with Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates last year. .

On Thursday, King Abdullah II and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas attended a trilateral summit hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The leaders discussed the elusive two-state solution to the conflict with Israel, pledging their commitment that Palestinians have the right to an independent state.

Israel and Jordan made peace in 1994 and maintain close security ties. However, diplomatic relations have been strained in recent years due to tensions within the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem and Israel’s expansion of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.