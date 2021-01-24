Israeli police, ultra-Orthodox protesters clash over schools

JERUSALEM (AP) – Ultra-Orthodox protesters clashed with Israeli police in two major cities on Sunday as authorities faced new challenges enforcing coronavirus restrictions in religious communities across the country.

The clashes occurred in Jerusalem and Ashdod as police attempted to shut down religious schools that had opened in violation of lockdown orders.

Throughout the pandemic, many large ultra-Orthodox sects flouted safety rules, continuing to open schools, pray in synagogues and organize mass weddings at funerals. This has contributed to a disproportionate infection rate, with the ultra-Orthodox community accounting for over a third of coronavirus cases in Israel, despite making up just over 10% of the population.

In Jerusalem, police fired tear gas and putrid-smelling water to disperse a crowd of hundreds of ultra-Orthodox residents outside a reopened school. Protesters shouted “get out of here, Nazis” at the officers who were filmed arresting participants. In the coastal town of Ashdod, police clashed with dozens of protesters outside an ultra-Orthodox school.

Five police officers were injured in the conflict and at least four people were arrested, police said.

As the country experiences a raging coronavirus epidemic, the Israeli government last week extended the country’s third national lockdown until the end of January.

The Israeli Ministry of Health has recorded more than 595,000 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic and 4,361 deaths. New cases of the disease continue to rise, even as the country has launched a mass vaccination campaign.

Sunday’s clashes were the latest incident of heightened tensions over the enforcement of lockdown rules in Israel’s ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods. Ultra-Orthodox Israelis on Friday attacked a police vehicle in the town of Bnei Brak, outside Tel Aviv. A crowd threw stones at the police car and punctured its tires.