Israeli police kill suspected Palestinian dagger in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli police said on Thursday that officers shot dead a Palestinian woman who allegedly tried to stab them in the Old City of East Jerusalem. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said in a statement the woman approached officers outside an entrance to the city’s flashpoint holy site, known to Muslims as the Al-Aqsa Complex and to Jews as the Al-Aqsa Complex. name of Temple Mount.

“After approaching them, she took out a knife and attempted to stab the police at the scene, who responded by shooting her,” police said in a statement. “Medical personnel who arrived at the scene declared her dead.”

The identity of the woman was not immediately known. Palestinian media reported that she came from a town near the West Bank city of Jenin, where tensions grew after the escape of Palestinian prisoners from an Israeli jail.

In recent years, Palestinians have carried out dozens of car-ramming, shooting and stabbing attacks against Israeli soldiers, police and civilians in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. Palestinian and Israeli human rights groups say security personnel often use excessive force.

Israel captured East Jerusalem and the West Bank in the Middle East War of 1967. The city, holy to the three Abrahamic religions, is the focal point of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel has annexed the eastern half of the city – which is home to holy sites for Jews, Christians and Muslims – in a move unrecognized by most of the international community and regards the city as its undivided capital. The Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future independent state.

In a separate incident, Israeli border police said a Palestinian opened fire on soldiers involved in an arrest raid in a northern West Bank town. Border police said in a statement that troops retaliated. The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that a 22-year-old man was killed and two others injured.

Burqin, a town near the northern West Bank city of Jenin, was the scene of a major shootout between Israeli troops and Palestinians earlier this week, in which two Palestinians were killed and two Israeli soldiers seriously injured in a raid on a Hamas militant cell.