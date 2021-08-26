Israeli PM promises ‘new spirit’ at Biden meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday to pressure Iran’s nuclear program and to consolidate bipartisan support for Israel.

Bennett told reporters ahead of his first state visit that Biden was “an old and true friend of the State of Israel.”

The 49-year-old leader took office in June at the head of an ideologically divided coalition in which his hawkish party holds only a handful of seats.

“There is a new administration in the United States and a new government in Israel, and I bring with me from Jerusalem a new spirit of cooperation,” Bennett said.

Dan Kurtzer, former US ambassador to Israel, told AFP that Bennett’s visit would set a new tone after 12 consecutive years of Benjamin Netanyahu, a close ally of Biden’s tumultuous predecessor Donald Trump.

“Netanyahu thought he knew better than the president he was dealing with what the United States should do,” Kurtzer said.

In contrast, with Bennett, “even if there are differences on the policy, which there will be, the two will be able to speak without this superposition of disrespect.”

– “Error” of the resumption of the nuclear agreement –

Bennett says Iran will be the focus of his visit.

Speaking to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, Bennett said he hoped for “cooperation and goodwill” with the Americans, mainly in “how to repel and curb Iran’s pursuit to dominate the region and its race to nuclear weapon “.

Israel fiercely opposes Biden’s attempt to reverse Trump’s withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal that lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.

Since Trump’s decision, Iran has itself withdrawn from key commitments, including uranium enrichment.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told diplomats on Wednesday he was also sure Iran directly attacked an oil tanker run by a company owned by an Israeli businessman in late July, killing two crew members .

Bennett said he would present Biden with “an orderly plan” to restrict the Iranians, hinting that Israel could take advantage of its new ties with Arab nations through Abraham’s deals brokered by the United States.

US officials did not directly address the deal with Iran on Wednesday.

Blinken, however, told Bennett that the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security is “unwavering” and referred to “the deep concerns we share about Iran” and its nuclear program.

– Two “irrelevant” states –

The advisers said Bennett did not intend to discuss the resumption of negotiations on a Palestinian state in the territories captured by Israel in 1967.

“Two states are irrelevant, do not exist,” a senior official told reporters.

The Biden administration backs a two-state solution and has returned hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Palestinians, much of which Trump, describing himself as the most “pro-Israel” president in history, removed .

Blinken also pledged to reopen a consulate in Jerusalem that handled relations with the Palestinians. Trump closed the mission in 2019 after moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, bolstering Israel’s contested claim to East Jerusalem.

Friction between Israel and Gaza intensified during Bennett’s visit, including violent border clashes. It was the most serious deterioration since Israel shelled Gaza with airstrikes in response to thousands of rockets fired by militants into the territory in May.

An Israeli diplomatic official said Bennett expects a sympathetic hearing.

“We have the impression that the Americans understand that Hamas is the one who acts provocatively and warms the region,” the official said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says US remains committed to security and Israel’s right to self-defense, says it will “respond positively” to Israeli request for $ 1 billion emergency aid, adding “we will seek lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

Shibley Telhami, professor for peace and development at the University of Maryland, said the visit with Biden also confers legitimacy on Bennett.

“The very fact that Biden is not likely to take a stance of public rejection of anything Bennett is going to present publicly and privately would make it look like he has Biden’s backing,” Telhami told AFP .

