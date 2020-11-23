World
Israeli PM held secret talks in Arabia with Crown Prince Pompeo: report – Times of India
JERUSALEM: Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu held secret talks in Saudi Arabia on Sunday with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, media said, during an Israeli prime minister’s first reported trip to the kingdom.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was in Israel last week, was also present at the reported talks, a diplomatic correspondent for the Israeli public broadcaster Kan said on Monday.
The broadcaster quoted unnamed Israeli officials as saying that Netanyahu and the head of the Mossad spy agency, Yossi Cohen, “flew to Saudi Arabia yesterday and met Pompeo and MBS in the town of Neom,” referring to the often used initials of Prince Mohammed.
The announced meeting comes weeks after Israel struck landmark agreements brokered by the United States to normalize relations with two Saudi allies in the Gulf, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, pacts known as agreements of ‘Abraham.
Several other Israeli media reported on Netanyahu’s trip to Saudi Arabia, including prominent diplomatic correspondent Barak Ravid of Walla News and Axios, who reported that Netanyahu and Cohen flew in a plane owned by the Israeli businessman. Udi Angel.
Ravid also cited flight tracking data which apparently showed Angel’s plane leaving Israel at 8:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT) on Sunday, heading for Neom on the Red Sea and returning to Israel five hours later.
Netanyahu’s office was not immediately available for comment on the information.
The Saudi royal court and the media ministry did not immediately respond to AFP’s request for comment on the meeting between Netanyahu, Prince Mohamed and Pompeo.
Pompeo had traveled to Neom from the United Arab Emirates on Sunday as part of a tour of the Middle East.
The Abraham Accords were negotiated by the outgoing US President Donald trumpadministration of.
US and Israeli officials have repeatedly indicated that more Arab states are ready to forge relations with Israel. Sudan has agreed to do so in principle.
At the end of August, Netanyahu said Israel was holding secret talks with several Arab countries.
Publicly, Saudi Arabia has said it will stick to the decades-old Arab League position of having no ties with Israel until the conflict between the Jewish state and the Palestinians is over. resolved.
Israeli pundits raised questions over prospects for expanding Abraham’s accords under US president-elect Joe bidenthe administration of Saudi Arabia.
The Trump administration has downplayed the role of human rights in international diplomacy, and in particular has been cautious about criticizing Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, including the murder by Saudi agents of Saudi royal journalist and critic Jamal Khashoggi.
Many Israeli analysts have said that a Biden administration, which will come under pressure from the progressive left of the Democratic Party, would face a backlash if it presses for an Israeli-Saudi peace deal without any meaningful rights reform approved by the Saudi Arabia.
With Trump’s term ending on January 20, some Israeli experts have speculated that Washington would push for an Israeli-Saudi deal before Biden takes office.
Israel and the Arab Gulf State have been engaged in quiet diplomacy for years on their common enemy Iran.
