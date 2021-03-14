World
Israeli PM avoided Saudi airspace over Houthi missiles – Times of India
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was dissuaded from flying to the United Arab Emirates in Saudi airspace last week due to the threat of missile fire from Iranian proxies in Yemen.
Netanyahu, whose comments came on Saturday, had canceled a visit to the Emirates last week over an argument with neighboring Jordan, which had temporarily closed its airspace to the flight of the Israeli prime minister.
But rather than bypassing Jordanian airspace and taking a route further south across the Saudi sky, Netanyahu told Israel’s Channel 13: “There were also problems a week ago in the sky of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia», Referring to the recent missile attacks from Yemen Houthi rebels.
Netanyahu did not specify or say his plane was targeted by the Iranian-backed Houthis.
Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who control the capital and much of the country’s north, have stepped up their cross-border attacks on critical Saudi infrastructure in recent weeks, smashing bomb-laden drones and missiles into the kingdom’s Patriot missile batteries. and revealing gaps in the country’s defenses. .
Last week, missiles and drones hit one of the world’s largest oil transport ports and cut off air traffic to the international airport in the port city of Jiddah. While the Houthi-claimed attacks on Saudi Arabia rarely cause substantial damage, such strikes have rocked the global economy and increase the risk of disruption to global oil supplies.
Netanyahu was due to make the first official visit by an Israeli leader to the United Arab Emirates, six months after the countries established formal relations. He had hoped to use the hearing with the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates to relaunch his re-election campaign less than two weeks before the March 23 parliamentary elections in Israel.
The prime minister’s office said it had difficulty coordinating the flight over Jordanian airspace after the Crown Prince of Jordan canceled a visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, a sensitive holy site under the Jordanian guard, due to disagreements over security arrangements.
The Prime Minister insisted that relations between the two countries were positive, adding that “Jordan needs good relations with us, not less than we need good relations with Jordan”.
Netanyahu, whose comments came on Saturday, had canceled a visit to the Emirates last week over an argument with neighboring Jordan, which had temporarily closed its airspace to the flight of the Israeli prime minister.
But rather than bypassing Jordanian airspace and taking a route further south across the Saudi sky, Netanyahu told Israel’s Channel 13: “There were also problems a week ago in the sky of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia», Referring to the recent missile attacks from Yemen Houthi rebels.
Netanyahu did not specify or say his plane was targeted by the Iranian-backed Houthis.
Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who control the capital and much of the country’s north, have stepped up their cross-border attacks on critical Saudi infrastructure in recent weeks, smashing bomb-laden drones and missiles into the kingdom’s Patriot missile batteries. and revealing gaps in the country’s defenses. .
Last week, missiles and drones hit one of the world’s largest oil transport ports and cut off air traffic to the international airport in the port city of Jiddah. While the Houthi-claimed attacks on Saudi Arabia rarely cause substantial damage, such strikes have rocked the global economy and increase the risk of disruption to global oil supplies.
Netanyahu was due to make the first official visit by an Israeli leader to the United Arab Emirates, six months after the countries established formal relations. He had hoped to use the hearing with the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates to relaunch his re-election campaign less than two weeks before the March 23 parliamentary elections in Israel.
The prime minister’s office said it had difficulty coordinating the flight over Jordanian airspace after the Crown Prince of Jordan canceled a visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, a sensitive holy site under the Jordanian guard, due to disagreements over security arrangements.
The Prime Minister insisted that relations between the two countries were positive, adding that “Jordan needs good relations with us, not less than we need good relations with Jordan”.
Source link