Israeli official cancels military chief’s comments on AP Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israel’s Defense Minister distanced himself from comments by his military leader on Monday after Israel bombed a Gaza Strip skyscraper housing an Associated Press office and others media outlets, claiming the comments were not meant to be taken literally.

In an article posted on Channel 12’s website over the weekend, Military Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi said that “the building has been deservedly destroyed” and that he did not have “a gram of regret”. . “

The article claimed that the militant Hamas group that runs Gaza was using several floors of the Jalaa Tower for “major electronic warfare” intended to disrupt the Israeli Air Force’s GPS communications.

The article went on to say that Kohavi had told “a foreign source” that PA journalists drank coffee every morning in a cafeteria at the entrance of the building with Hamas electronics experts, whether they knew it or no.

The AP called the comments ” obviously wrong”, Noting that“ there was not even a cafeteria in the building ”.

When asked about Kohavi’s comments, Defense Minister Benny Gantz told foreign reporters that the military leader only spoke in figurative terms.

“When the chief of staff brought it up, he was trying to portray the atmosphere, not the real aspects,” Gantz said.

Gantz again alleged that “there was Hamas infrastructure in the offices that operated from this building.”

Asked to respond to Gantz’s comments, the military spokesperson’s office also said Kohavi’s statements were meant to be figurative.

“It has never been claimed that PA journalists knowingly interacted with Hamas personnel. On the contrary, due to the nature of Hamas activities, PA journalists had no way of knowing that Hamas personnel were in the building, ”he said.

“The Chief of Staff explained the possible circumstances of such a meeting where the terrorist organization Hamas is embedded in the civilian population and uses civilian buildings for military purposes,” he said. .

The Israeli military gave the occupants of the building an hour to evacuate before the May 15 airstrike. No one was hurt, but the skyscraper was flattened into a pile of rubble.

The PA said it had no indication of a Hamas presence in the building and had never been notified of a possible presence until that day. He called for an independent investigation and urged Israel to make its information public.

Gantz said Israel shared its intelligence with the US government. But he said Israel did not intend to release the information, saying it did not want to disclose its sources.