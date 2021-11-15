Israeli minister to visit Morocco to strengthen defense ties

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz will visit Morocco later this month and sign an agreement with his counterpart on strengthening security cooperation, his office said on Tuesday.

Morocco was one of four Arab countries that agreed to normalize their relations with Israel last year under the so-called Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump administration, with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Sudan.

Gantz is expected in Morocco on November 24 and 25. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visited Morocco in August to inaugurate a diplomatic liaison office in the capital Rabat.

Israel and Morocco had low-level diplomatic relations in the 1990s, but Morocco cut them off after the outbreak of the second Palestinian uprising in 2000.

The two countries have maintained informal ties, with thousands of Israelis visiting Morocco every year. Hundreds of thousands of Israeli Jews are of Moroccan descent, and the African country is still home to a small Jewish community.

The Abraham Accords have been widely hailed as a breakthrough in Middle East diplomacy, with Israel and the Biden administration saying they hope to strike similar deals with other Arab nations.

The agreements shattered a long-standing Arab consensus that normalization should only be granted as part of a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. For this reason, the Palestinians view the agreements as a betrayal that has eroded their influence over Israel.