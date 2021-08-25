Israeli leader meets with Biden as Middle East tensions rise

WASHINGTON (AP) – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s meeting with President Joe Biden comes amid heightened tensions with its regional nemesis, Iran, and as Israel grapples with a gradual resurgence of hostilities in its southern border with the Gaza Strip.

Bennett, on his first state visit abroad since taking office, was due to meet with senior administration officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday and Thursday with Biden.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office ahead of his departure, Bennett said the top priority in his conversation with Biden would be Iran, “particularly the jump over the past two or three years into Iran’s nuclear program” . He said other issues would also be discussed, including the quality advantage of the IDF, the coronavirus pandemic and economic issues.

Bennett has spoken out against the possibility of a new nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, and said any deal must also curb Iran’s regional aggression. The past few months have seen a series of attacks on ships connected to Israel, allegedly carried out by Iran.

Earlier this week, Bennett told his cabinet he would tell the US president “now is the time to stop the Iranians, stop this thing” and not reinstate “a nuclear deal that has already expired. and is irrelevant, even to those who thought it was once relevant. “

Friction between Israel and Hamas leadership in Gaza has built up in the three months since an 11-day war with a militant Islamist group killed at least 265 people in Gaza and 13 in Israel.

Indirect negotiations between the two sides to reach an agreement for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip collapsed last week. Hamas launched incendiary balloons into southern Israel and staged violent border protests, raising the specter of renewed violence.

“There is a new government in the United States and a new government in Israel, and I bring with me from Jerusalem a new spirit of cooperation, and this is based on the special and long relationship between the two countries,” Bennett said. before take off.

Bennett took office two months ago after concocting a ruling coalition of eight disparate political parties – ranging from ultra-nationalist Jews to a small Islamist faction – ousting longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu from office following the fourth election consecutive legislative elections in the country in two years.