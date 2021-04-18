Israeli intelligence agencies believe Vienna talks will lead to US return to Iran nuclear deal

Israeli military intelligence and senior Mossad officials informed a meeting of the country’s security cabinet that talks in Vienna between Iran and other world powers will lead the United States to revert to the 2015 nuclear deal , told me two officials who attended the meeting.

Why is this important: The Israeli government is very concerned about a US return to the nuclear deal and is trying to convince the Biden administration not to ease the pressure on the Iranian regime.

Driving the news: The Mossad mainly informed the council of ministers of the state of Iran’s nuclear program. Military intelligence officials discussed Iranian actions in the region during the meeting.

What they say: “We’re not very optimistic to say the least,” a senior Israeli official who attended the meeting told me. “We will not be surprised if within a few weeks the United States and other world powers sign an agreement with Iran.”

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told “Fox News Sunday” that the Vienna talks with Iran were “constructive” and that there was a real effort to return to mutual respect for the 2015 nuclear deal. .

Sullivan added that the United States will not lift the sanctions unless it has “clarity and confidence” that Iran will fully return to meeting all of its obligations under the 2015 accord.

And after: Israeli officials told me that no new political decisions were made at today’s cabinet meeting and that Israel will continue to engage in dialogue with the Biden administration on negotiations with Iran.

In the next two weeks, Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbatt, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, Israeli Military Intelligence Chief Tamir Hayman and Mossad Director Yossi Cohen will travel to Washington to talks with their counterparts on Iran, officials told me.

