Israeli Foreign Minister in Cairo to strengthen ties

CAIRO (AP) – The Israeli Foreign Minister arrived in Cairo on Thursday for a diplomatic visit aimed at strengthening ties and consolidating a tenuous ceasefire between Israel and the militant Hamas leadership in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the country’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shokry for talks reflecting the emerging ties between Egypt and the new Israeli government. The Egyptian intelligence chief also participated in the meetings.

Egypt, the first Arab country to strike a peace deal with Israel, served as a key mediator between Israel and Hamas. Bitter enemies have waged four wars since Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, most recently an 11-day conflict in May, and Egypt has been working quietly to organize a long-term truce.

Hamas demands that a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade be lifted, while Israel demands the release of two Israeli captives and the remains of two dead soldiers held by Hamas.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Lapid presented a plan to develop Gaza’s economy in return for assurances of calm, and ultimately disarmament, by Hamas. He said the plan must address “the issue of captives and missing persons”.

Lapid also discussed Israeli efforts to strengthen the rival Palestinian Authority, whose forces were overthrown by Hamas in 2007. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas governs only limited self-governing areas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Lapid raised Israel’s concerns about Iran’s nuclear program and expressed his country’s desire to step up cooperation with Israel in the civilian areas of economy, energy, agriculture and trade, according to the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

“Egypt is a particularly important strategic partner for Israel,” Lapid said. “My objective is to strengthen our security, diplomatic and economic relations with Egypt. It is important to continue to work for peace between our two nations.

Upon his arrival, Lapid was greeted by el-Sisi, who underscored his country’s commitment to a two-state solution and the achievement of a “comprehensive and just” peace in the Middle East, according to a statement released. by el-Sissi’s office.

Palestinians seek an independent state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza – areas captured by Israel in the Middle East War of 1967. Egypt, like most of the international community, has always supported the law from the Palestinians to an independent state. New Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett opposes Palestinian independence and has ruled out peace talks, although he favors measures to reduce tensions and boost the Palestinian economy.

In separate talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Lapid handed over 95 Egyptian archaeological objects that were seized in Israel earlier this year.

By January, Israeli police recovered thousands of stolen archaeological artifacts, including gold coins, jewelry, ancient Egyptian sarcophagus lids, bronze statues and clay vessels. The objects were found in central Israel after a series of raids described as the most significant in the country’s history.

Egypt and Israel struck a historic peace deal in 1979. Relations have generally been calm between the countries, although backstage security cooperation remains strong. There have been increasing signs of global cooperation in recent months.

Lapid’s visit came three months after Bennett held talks with el-Sisi in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on the Red Sea. It was the first official trip to Egypt by an Israeli prime minister in more than a decade. At the time, the visit signaled a warming in a relationship that had been security-centric but somewhat cold under Bennett’s predecessor, the die-hard Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu.

Also in May, then Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo. It was the first time that Israel’s top diplomat had visited Egypt in 13 years.

Associated Press writer Josef Federman in Jerusalem contributed to this report.