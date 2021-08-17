Israeli firefighters tackle blaze near Jerusalem for day three

The rescue service says 110 firefighting teams accompanied by eight planes are working to tackle the raging forest fire.

Israeli firefighters are working for a third day in a row to contain a wildfire that has consumed a large swath of forest west of Jerusalem and threatened several communities.

The Israeli Fire and Rescue Service said on Tuesday that 110 fire teams accompanied by eight planes are battling the blaze that has consumed approximately 20 km² (7.7 square miles) of land, making it one of the biggest forest fires in the country’s history.

On Monday, Israel asked its regional ally Greece to help it fight the blaze, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said he was also contacting Cyprus, Italy and France for possible assistance.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said Greece and Cyprus have agreed to send firefighting planes to Israel.

“The Greek Foreign Minister has already said he will help as much as possible,” Lapid wrote on Twitter.

The hot, dry weather and short winters of recent years have made the forested hills near Jerusalem particularly prone to forest fires. The blaze that started on Sunday blanketed Jerusalem in thick black smoke.

Fire and Rescue Chief Dedi Simchi said investigators were still working to determine the cause of the blaze.

“The fire started as a result of human activities,” he told reporters. “If it was negligence, if it was recklessness, if it was intentional, if it was arson, we don’t know.”

The ministries of environmental protection and health have warned of “very high levels of air pollution” in several places near Jerusalem. Children and pregnant women were told not to go out if possible.

The fires broke out on Sunday, sending clouds of acrid smoke over the holy city and its iconic Dome of the Rock, and forcing the evacuation of a mental hospital.

Firefighters managed to contain the blaze before high winds blew the flames through the woods. Police walked through communities on the way to the blaze, using loudspeakers to urge residents to leave their homes.

Simchi told reporters that the fires were of a similar magnitude to the epidemics in northern Israel in 2010, the largest time in the country’s history. These fires burned 24,000 dunams (2,400 hectares) of land.

Israel and other countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea have seen a scorching summer with deadly forest fires in Algeria, Cyprus, Greece, and Turkey.

Algeria has been the hardest hit with at least 90 people killed in forest fires last week. Morocco and Tunisia have also been affected.

Smoke rises from a forest fire near Givat Yearim on the outskirts of Jerusalem [Ammar Awad/Reuters]