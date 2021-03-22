World
Israeli elections seen as divisive referendum on Benjamin Netanyahu – Times of India
JERUSALEM: The Israelis vote Tuesday in their fourth parliamentary election in just two years. Once again, the race comes down to a referendum on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Netanyahu, who has served as prime minister for the past 12 years, hopes voters reward him for successfully leading the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in the country and his diplomatic outreach to the Arab world. His challengers have highlighted his previous missteps in the coronavirus strategy, his reliance on divisive religious and ultra-nationalist allies and his ongoing corruption trial.
Over the years, Netanyahu has built a reputation as a political magician and master manipulator capable of surviving any crisis.
While witnesses are expected to take a stand against him next month, Netanyahu is hoping for another miracle that could make a friendly parliament more willing to grant him immunity or freeze his trial.
Opponents describe him as a serial liar who caused two years of political paralysis by putting his political survival and legal problems ahead of the country’s interests.
Opinion polls predict an extremely close race, raising the possibility of a continuing standoff and even an unprecedented fifth consecutive election. Netanyahu appears to hold a slight advantage due to the intricacies of the Israeli political system.
In Israel, people vote for parties, not for individual candidates. Netanyahu’s Likud is once again on the verge of becoming the largest individual party. But since no party has ever won a 61 seat parliamentary majority on their own, political alliances must be formed to create a government coalition.
If the opinion polls were found to be correct, Netanyahu would have a clearer path to building a government than the array of rivals who have little in common beyond their animosity towards him.
Here’s a look at the key factors that could determine whether Netanyahu or one of his opponents can win that elusive 61-seat majority.
Netanyahu staked his hopes for re-election on the success of Israel’s successful vaccination campaign.
Netanyahu last December acted swiftly and aggressively, personally pressuring CEOs of Pfizer and Modern to secure enough vaccines for Israel’s 9.3 million people. In less than three months, Israel vaccinated some 80% of its adult population. With infection rates falling, this allowed the country to reopen schools, restaurants, museums and the main airport just in time for election day.
Opponents have accused Netanyahu of screwing up the handling of the pandemic over the past year.
A series of lockdowns have hit the economy hard, thousands of businesses have gone bankrupt and unemployment remains in double digits. Many also have bitter memories of Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox allies flouting lockdown rules and reporting the more than 6,000 Covid-19 deaths in the country.
As the economy returns to life, Netanyahu hopes the growing sense of normalcy will make voters forget the hardships of the past year. This may explain that while polls show that a majority of Israelis want Netanyahu’s replacement, he is also considered to be in the best position to be prime minister.
“The identity of the Prime Minister is in people’s minds, first and foremost when you run for an election,” said Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute.
“In many ways, it works in Netanyahu’s favor because it is not clear who the opponent is.”
Opinion polls indicate that around 15% of voters remain undecided. Tuesday’s election will depend not only on the support of those voters, but on their choice to vote.
Analysts expect the turnout to be lower than the 71% level in the last election a year ago, in part due to lingering concerns over the coronavirus and general voter fatigue. Israel is providing special accommodation, including separate voting booths and mobile polling stations, to allow sick or quarantined people to vote.
But voter turnout in key sectors will be more important than overall turnout. Netanyahu’s religious and nationalist allies tend to have highly motivated voters. On the other hand, Arab voters, disappointed with the disintegration of the umbrella “Common List” party, are expected to stay at home in greater numbers this time around.
Voters in the more liberal and secular regions around Tel Aviv also tend to have lower turnout. Netanyahu could benefit if these trends materialize.
This election could well be based on the presentation of a few small parties. To enter the Knesset, or parliament, a party must garner at least 3.25 percent of the vote, which gives it a minimum of four seats in the 120-seat body.
Pollster Camil Fuchs said four small parties were hovering near the threshold. Among these, the accommodating Meretz party and the centrist Blue and White are “much more in danger” of not getting enough support, according to recent polls, he said. Both are members of the anti-Netanyahu bloc.
The religious Zionist party, a small pro-Netanyahu faction that includes openly racist and homophobic candidates, appears to be gaining strength.
If one of the anti-Netanyahu parties fails to enter, a strong demonstration from religious Zionists could help sideline Netanyahu.
