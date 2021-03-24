World
Israeli election stalemate: Netanyahu’s future uncertain – Times of India
JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuProspects for staying in power looked uncertain on Wednesday after the partial results of Israel’s fourth national election in two years did not provide a clear path to victory.
Although an official result is still hours – or days away – with around 88% of votes counted, it emerged that right-wing Likud leader Netanyahu would have to concoct an unlikely coalition that could include ultra-Orthodox Jews. , ultranationalist and Arab parties to obtain another mandate.
Barring any surprises from the remaining votes not counted, the electoral landscape has increased the likelihood of another national poll.
Tuesday’s vote followed three more inconclusive elections in which neither Netanyahu, 71, nor his center-left opponents won a majority in the 120-seat parliament.
As it stands, Likud was to be the largest party with 30 seats, less than its current 36. The centrist opposition Yesh Atid party, led by 57-year-old Yair Lapid, lagged behind with 17 seats.
Lapid had hoped there would be enough parties in the anti-Netanyahu bloc to oust the veteran leader in power since 2009.
On social media, Netanyahu claimed a “huge victory” over groups trying to overthrow him, although he did not repeat the claim in an election night speech at a Likud rally, claiming only that his projected number of seats was “a great achievement” and that he hoped to form a “stable right-wing government”.
HORSES NEGOTIATION
The onus is usually on the leader of the larger party to try to form a government, and it could take weeks of negotiations behind the scenes.
Netanyahu may have to woo the Jewish religious parties that joined his previous governments, as well as far-right parties, and perhaps even a conservative Islamist Arab party that is teetering on the threshold of voting and has not ruled out voting. work with Netanyahu.
Another potential kingmaker is Naftali Bennett, 48, a former defense minister who promotes annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank by Israel. His hawkish Yamina party is expected to win seven seats, although Bennett, apparently a natural partner, has yet to say he will back Netanyahu.
If such a narrowly based right-wing government were to emerge, it would likely be at odds with the Democratic administration of US President Joe Biden on issues such as the establishment of a Palestinian state and the US engagement with Iran. , Israel’s sworn enemy over its nuclear program.
An alliance with center-left Netanyahu opponents seemed like a political stretch.
Netanyahu had campaigned on his leadership credentials based on a global rollout of the Covid-19 vaccination that has seen nearly 50% of Israelis already receive two vaccines.
But accusations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, which Netanyahu has denied in an ongoing corruption trial, as well as economic hardship in three nationwide coronavirus lockdowns, weighed on his popularity.
Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, a non-partisan think tank, said exit polls showed the country remains divided and that a fifth national election remains a real option.
“At the same time, if Bennett joins his coalition, Netanyahu is closer than ever to a narrow government comprising the most extreme elements of Israeli society,” Plesner said.
