Israeli Defense Minister threatens Iran with military action

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) – Israel’s Defense Minister on Thursday warned his country was ready to strike Iran, launching the threat against the Islamic Republic after a deadly drone strike on an offshore oil tanker his country has imputed to Tehran.

Benny Gantz’s comments come as Israel presses countries to act at the United Nations following last week’s attack on the oil tanker Mercer Street that killed two people. The tanker, struck off Oman in the Arabian Sea, is run by a company owned by an Israeli billionaire.

The US and UK also blamed Iran for the attack, but neither country provided evidence or intelligence to back up their claims. Iran, which, along with its regional militia allies, has launched similar drone attacks, has denied being involved.

Speaking to the Ynet news site, Gantz responded to the question of whether Israel was ready to attack Iran with a blunt “yes”.

“We are at a point where we need to take military action against Iran,” Gantz said. “The world must take action against Iran now.”

Iran did not immediately respond to Gantz’s comments. However, in a letter to the UN Security Council on Wednesday, its charge d’affaires in New York described Israel as “the main source of instability and insecurity in the Middle East and beyond for more than seven decades ”.

“This regime has a long, dark past in attacking commercial shipping and civilian ships,” Zahra Ershadi wrote. “In less than two years, this regime has attacked more than 10 commercial ships carrying oil and humanitarian goods bound for Syria. “

Ershadi’s comments refer to an ongoing phantom war on Middle East waterways since 2019, which has seen Iranian and Western ships attacked.

Last week’s attack killed the ship’s Romanian captain as well as a British crew member who worked for Ambrey, a maritime security company. In a statement Thursday, Ambrey identified the victim as Adrian Underwood, a former British Army soldier who started at the firm as a Maritime Safety Officer in 2020 before becoming a team leader.

“We continue to be in touch with Adrian’s family to offer our support during this sad and difficult time,” said John Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Ambrey.

The attacks began a year after then President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, which saw Iran limit its uranium enrichment in exchange of the lifting of economic sanctions. President Joe Biden has said he is ready to join the deal, but talks about saving the deal have stalled in Vienna.

Associated Press editor Isabel DeBre has contributed from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.