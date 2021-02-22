Israeli coronavirus vaccines wield political power

Forget about oil and guns. Coronavirus vaccines are fast becoming the last currency of choice in the Middle East.

Israel’s reopening of its economy, combined with a murky prisoner exchange with Syria and the arrival of a batch of vaccines in the Gaza Strip, have all underscored just how much political power those with access to vaccines have in this troubled region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been at the forefront of this trend, pinning his hopes for re-election on the success of his campaign to vaccinate Adult population of Israel. At the same time, he offered rewards to those who vaccinate and punishments to those who do not.

Israel has launched the world’s fastest vaccination campaign, delivering at least one dose to more than half of its 9.3 million people and the required two doses to about a third in less than two months.

Contrary to the long waits seen in Europe and the United States, vaccines are plentiful and available, almost on demand, to anyone who wants one. Clinics even offered free food and cappuccinos to help lure reluctant people in and get the jab.

“The timing is good”

Netanyahu’s efforts finally appear to be paying off, and the number of new coronavirus infections and severe cases is dropping. This allowed the government on Sunday to lift a number of restrictions, reopening stores, malls and many schools after a two-month lockdown. In the coming weeks, all schools and restaurants are expected to reopen, just in time for the March 23 election.

“The timing is right for him,” said Gideon Rahat, a political scientist at the Hebrew University of Israel.

Whether it is enough to distract from an ongoing corruption lawsuit and the wider economic damage caused by the pandemic is another question.

Much will depend on Netanyahu’s “setting of the agenda”, Rahat said. “He will be talking about vaccines all the time,” he said, while others will focus on his missteps from the past year.

Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their jobs and businesses in a series of lockdowns, and public anger is widespread over the failure to follow lockdown restrictions by the ultra-Orthodox religious community, one of the main political allies of Netanyahu. Many say Netanyahu waited too long to shut down the country’s main airport, which allowed fast-spreading variants of the virus to infect the unvaccinated.

Sticking to his script, Netanyahu on Saturday unveiled his “Green Pass” program, which will allow fully vaccinated people to attend cultural events, fly abroad, and frequent restaurants and health clubs. These services and amenities will remain prohibited for those who do not get vaccinated.

“I ask everyone who has not been vaccinated – to go and get vaccinated. You will have the Green Pass and you can also enjoy it, ”Netanyahu said during a photoshoot at a gymnasium in the Tel Aviv area.

Vaccines against Syria’s archenemy

Israel has been criticized internationally for having largely excluded Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip from the vaccination campaign.

Yet Netanyahu has reportedly shown little hesitation in agreeing to pay Russia some $ 1.2 million to buy coronavirus vaccines for Syria’s nemesis as part of a deal last week to release. an Israeli woman detained in Damascus.

Netanyahu boasted last week that his warm ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin helped secure the deal. His office made no mention of vaccines and reportedly pushed the country’s military censorship to block vaccine purchases.

When asked about the reported deal, Netanyahu was elusive. He said “not a single Israeli vaccine” has been delivered to Syria – a country which is home to hostile Iranian forces. But he won’t say whether Israel paid Russia for the vaccines.

“It is legitimate for the Israeli government to decide to deviate from past norms and pay with some other form of currency,” Yoav Limor, Israel’s military affairs correspondent, wrote in Israel Hayom. “However, the decision to hide this is puzzling and disturbing. Obviously, someone was very uncomfortable with this issue coming out.

Yet Netanyahu does not seem disheartened. An Israeli official said on Sunday that Israel was considering sharing the surplus vaccines with friendly countries. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was discussing internal government deliberations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives coronavirus vaccine in December [Amir Cohen via AFP]

Vaccinate Palestinians

The disparities between Israel’s successful vaccination campaign with its own population and the lack of vaccines for Palestinians drew criticism from UN officials and rights groups and shed light on the inequalities between rich and poor countries that have access to vaccines.

These groups argue that Israel is responsible for vaccinating Palestinians, while Israel has argued that under the interim peace accords, it was not responsible for vaccinating them. Israel’s vaccination campaign included its own Palestinian population.

Ahmad Tibi, a prominent Palestinian lawmaker in the Israeli parliament, wrote on Twitter: “Do you have to wait until a Jew crosses the border into Gaza before he deserves vaccines?”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has struggled to obtain vaccines for his people. So far he has received 2,000 doses from Israel to immunize medical personnel in the West Bank and 10,000 doses from Russia.

One of Abbas’s main rivals on Sunday orchestrated the delivery of 20,000 doses of Russian vaccine Sputnik V from the United Arab Emirates.

Mohammed Dahlan, a former Abbas aide forced into exile after a falling out, backs a list of supporters in the parliamentary elections slated for May and “strengthened his position and political presence” with the delivery, said Mustafa Ibrahim, a Gaza-based writer. .

“It’s part of the campaign and empowers the group providing the aid.”