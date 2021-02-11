Israeli commander says Hamas has amassed vast arsenal

JERUSALEM (AP) – The ruling Hamas militant group in Gaza has replenished its arsenal since a 2014 war with Israel and now has a vast collection of rockets, guided missiles and drones, a senior military commander said on Thursday Israeli.

According to Israeli military estimates, Hamas has some 7,000 rockets, as well as 300 anti-tank missiles and 100 anti-aircraft missiles, the commander said.

It has also acquired dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles and has an army of some 30,000 militants, including 400 naval commandos who have received sophisticated training and equipment to conduct maritime operations, the commander added. He spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with military guidelines.

The smaller Islamic Jihad group, which often acts independently of Hamas, has a similar arsenal, the commander said. This includes 6,000 rockets, dozens of anti-tank and anti-aircraft drones and missiles, and some 400 naval forces.

Hamas also used attack tunnels under the Gaza border during the 2014 war. Israel has discovered and destroyed around 20 tunnels since the end of hostilities, including a big one last October which was still under construction.

The commander said an underground barrier equipped with sensors to detect tunnels was 99% complete and would cover the entire 60-kilometer border.

Hamas, which opposes Israel’s existence, seized control of Gaza from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Since then, Israel has waged three wars with Hamas and numerous small skirmishes with it and the Islamic Jihad. .

Israel has pointed to Hamas’s increasingly sophisticated military capabilities to justify the blockade it has imposed on the coastal strip since the militant group took power. The blockade, supported by neighboring Egypt, took a heavy toll on the territory’s population of 2 million Palestinians.

Last week, the International Criminal Court in The Hague ruled that its chief prosecutor had jurisdiction to open an investigation into possible war crimes committed by Israel and Hamas. If an investigation is opened, the prosecutor said she could examine Israeli military strikes in Gaza as well as rocket fire by Palestinian militants and the use of human shields.

Israeli officials say they are not discouraged. Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, the military chief of staff, warned in a recent speech that in future conflicts, Israel will use heavy force in residential areas where rockets are stored and launched. He said Israeli troops would warn civilians to evacuate their homes before launching such strikes.