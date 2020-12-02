Israeli coalition crisis heralds a new election

Israel moved closer to yet another snap election, the fourth in two years, on Wednesday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s disillusioned coalition partners joined the opposition in a preliminary vote to bring down the government of Israel. unit in which they serve.

The bill to disperse the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament, and head for new elections heralded a new period of political instability and upheaval even though the government did not immediately fall.

The motion was passed 61 to 54 in the absence of five lawmakers. But the bill must go to committee and pass three more readings before it becomes law.

Regardless of this process, however, if a state budget is not approved by December 23, the Knesset will automatically disperse and elections will be set for the end of March. Mr Netanyahu has so far refused to pass a budget for 2020 or to present one for 2021.