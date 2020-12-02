Israeli coalition crisis heralds a new election
Israel moved closer to yet another snap election, the fourth in two years, on Wednesday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s disillusioned coalition partners joined the opposition in a preliminary vote to bring down the government of Israel. unit in which they serve.
The bill to disperse the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament, and head for new elections heralded a new period of political instability and upheaval even though the government did not immediately fall.
The motion was passed 61 to 54 in the absence of five lawmakers. But the bill must go to committee and pass three more readings before it becomes law.
Regardless of this process, however, if a state budget is not approved by December 23, the Knesset will automatically disperse and elections will be set for the end of March. Mr Netanyahu has so far refused to pass a budget for 2020 or to present one for 2021.
“The last few months have been difficult,” said Yair Lapid, Leader of the Opposition, in a speech introducing the bill. “They were not only difficult because of the health crisis. They were not only difficult because of the economic disaster. They were difficult because of the magnitude of this government’s failure.
The government was sworn in barely six months ago, after three inconclusive elections ended without any candidate achieving a parliamentary majority. In the end, Mr. Netanyahu of the conservative Likud party persuaded his main rival, Benny Gantz, former army chief and leader of the centrist Blue and White party, to join him in a unity government.
Mr. Gantz, who broke an election promise by joining Netanyahu’s government and has since lost much of his public support, voted Wednesday to break it.
Billed as an emergency coalition, it was apparently formed to tackle the coronavirus health and economic crisis. Instead, he has been largely crippled amid internal wrangling over long-delayed approval of a state budget, while appointments to key vacancies in government and the public sector have been frozen. .
Israel is just emerging from a second national lockdown, but with the upsurge in infections, health experts have already warned of a third.
Israeli analysts have predicted for months that Mr. Netanyahu will opt for a snap election rather than see Mr. Gantz succeed prime minister in a year, according to their coalition agreement. Few people, including Mr. Gantz, expected this to actually happen. Likud lawmakers have openly stated that Mr Gantz no longer has sufficient public support to become prime minister.
Mr Netanyahu is clinging to power as his corruption trial is due to enter the proof phase in February, to be able to fight the case to the advantage of senior officials. A new election could improve his position. Recent opinion polls put Likud firmly in the lead and indicate that Mr. Netanyahu may even form a right-wing religious coalition that could grant him immunity from prosecution.
The opposition would enter a weakened and fragmented electoral campaign.
Mr. Gantz and Mr. Netanyahu blamed each other for the coalition crisis.
“Netanyahu didn’t lie to me – he lied to all of you,” Gantz said in an angry televised speech Tuesday night. “He did not lead me astray, he led the whole nation astray.
He added: “Netanyahu is on the road to personal survival. The only clue to his decision-making is the relevance to his ability to escape the fast-approaching trial.
In one video statement Released shortly before Mr. Gantz’s speech, Mr. Netanyahu said: “I have been saying for a long time that this is not the time for elections – this is the time for unity. He accused Mr. Gantz of having established “a government within government”.
Despite his decision to vote with the opposition, Mr Gantz left the door open to a deal, saying the government would be saved if a budget was approved before the Dec.23 deadline. Some lawmakers have said talks are underway to form an alternative government without elections, although chances are slim that another coalition could be established and secure a majority in parliament.