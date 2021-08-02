World
Israeli cabinet advances budget, strengthens new government – Times of India
JERUSALEM: IsraelThe cabinet presented a national budget on Monday for the first time since 2018, a sign of stability for the country’s fragile new government.
The 120 members Knesset has yet to approve the two-year spending plan by November to avoid dissolving the government and new elections.
The failure to agree on a budget was one of the factors that led to the collapse of the previous government, led by Likud‘s Benjamin Netanyahu. This culminated in new elections earlier this year which ultimately put the prime minister Naftali Bennett in charge of a coalition of eight parties covering the political spectrum.
“Israel is going back to work”, Bennett said after sitting all night. He said the 2021-2022 spending plan “reflects the concern of all citizens of Israel and does not serve narrow sectoral interests.” The approval of the spending plan by the cabinet is another step to avoid new elections, although it is not a guarantee.
The coalition government is delicately balanced, comprising far right and far left parties as well as an Arab party. With a narrow 61-seat majority in the 120-seat parliament, a host of issues, ranging from economic policies to relations with the Palestinians, could threaten the fragile alliance at any time.
Under the deal, Bennett, a leader of the Israeli settlement movement, would remain prime minister for two years while the centrists Yair Lapid exercises the functions of Minister of Foreign Affairs. Lapid would then climb to the near post.
Bennett said the deal is a sign that “this government will deal with the public and not itself.” And in a nod to talks by the November deadline for the passage, he added: “Good luck to all of us.”
The 120 members Knesset has yet to approve the two-year spending plan by November to avoid dissolving the government and new elections.
The failure to agree on a budget was one of the factors that led to the collapse of the previous government, led by Likud‘s Benjamin Netanyahu. This culminated in new elections earlier this year which ultimately put the prime minister Naftali Bennett in charge of a coalition of eight parties covering the political spectrum.
“Israel is going back to work”, Bennett said after sitting all night. He said the 2021-2022 spending plan “reflects the concern of all citizens of Israel and does not serve narrow sectoral interests.” The approval of the spending plan by the cabinet is another step to avoid new elections, although it is not a guarantee.
The coalition government is delicately balanced, comprising far right and far left parties as well as an Arab party. With a narrow 61-seat majority in the 120-seat parliament, a host of issues, ranging from economic policies to relations with the Palestinians, could threaten the fragile alliance at any time.
Under the deal, Bennett, a leader of the Israeli settlement movement, would remain prime minister for two years while the centrists Yair Lapid exercises the functions of Minister of Foreign Affairs. Lapid would then climb to the near post.
Bennett said the deal is a sign that “this government will deal with the public and not itself.” And in a nod to talks by the November deadline for the passage, he added: “Good luck to all of us.”