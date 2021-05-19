Israeli airstrikes kill 6 in large family home in Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) – Israeli airstrikes killed at least six people in the Gaza Strip and destroyed the home of a large extended family early Wednesday. The military said it had expanded strikes against militant targets to the south, as rocket fire continued from Hamas-ruled territory.

Residents inspected piles of bricks, concrete and other debris that had once been the home of 40 members of the al-Astal family. They said a warning missile hit the building in the southern town of Khan Younis five minutes before the airstrike, allowing everyone to escape.

Ahmed al-Astal, a university professor, described a scene of panic before the airstrike struck, with men, women and children running out of the building in various states of undress.

“We had just taken to the streets, breathless, when the devastating bombardment happened,” he said. “They left only destruction, the cries of children filling the street … It is happening and there is no one to help us. We ask God to help us.”

The IDF said it struck militant targets around the towns of Khan Younis and Rafah, with 52 planes hitting 40 targets underground over a 25-minute period. Gaza’s health ministry said a woman was killed and eight people were injured in the strikes.

Hamas-run Al-Aqsa radio said one of its reporters was killed in an airstrike in Gaza City. Doctors at Shifa Hospital said her body was among five bodies brought in early Wednesday. Among the dead, two people were killed when warning missiles crashed into their apartment.

The latest strikes came as diplomatic efforts aimed at a ceasefire intensified and Gaza’s infrastructure, already weakened by a 14-year blockade, rapidly deteriorated. The Palestinian territory is ruled by Hamas, an Islamic militant group.

U.S. officials have said the Biden administration is privately encouraging Israel to end its bombing of Gaza. Egyptian negotiators were also working to end the fighting and, although they had made no progress with Israel, they were optimistic that international pressure would force it back to the table, according to an Egyptian diplomat who said is expressed on condition of anonymity because it was discussing diplomatic efforts.

The fighting began on May 10 when Hamas fired long-range rockets at Jerusalem in support of Palestinian protests against harsh Israeli police inside the compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque, a sacred flashpoint for Jews and Muslims, and the threat of expulsion of dozens of Palestinians. families by Jewish settlers.

At least 219 Palestinians have been killed in airstrikes, including 63 children and 36 women, and 1,530 people have been injured, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which does not divide the figures between combatants and civilians. Hamas and Islamic Jihad say at least 20 of their fighters have been killed, while Israel says the number is at least 130.

So far, twelve people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy, have been killed in rocket attacks. A rocket attack on Tuesday near Gaza killed two Thai workers and injured seven others. The IDF said rockets were also fired at the Erez crosswalk and Kerem Shalom crossing, where humanitarian aid was channeled into Gaza, forcing them to close. He said a soldier was slightly injured in Erez.

The Israeli military has launched hundreds of airstrikes it claims target Hamas’s militant infrastructure, while Palestinian militants have fired more than 3,700 rockets at Israel, 550 of which fail. Israel claims its air defenses have a 90 percent interception rate.

Medical supplies, fuel and water are running out in Gaza, which is home to more than 2 million Palestinians and has been the subject of an Israeli-Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007 Some 58,000 Palestinians fled their homes.

The Israeli attacks damaged at least 18 hospitals and clinics and destroyed a health facility, the World Health Organization said. Almost half of all essential medicines are exhausted.

Gaza’s health ministry said it recovered coronavirus vaccines after shrapnel from an Israeli airstrike damaged the territory’s only testing facility, which also administered hundreds of vaccines . The medical operation was transferred to another clinic.

The WHO said the bombardment of key roads, including those leading to the main hospital in Shifa, hampered ambulances and supply vehicles in Gaza, which was already struggling to cope with a coronavirus outbreak.

Among the buildings razed to the ground by Israeli airstrikes was one housing the Associated Press office in Gaza and those of other media outlets.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Hamas military intelligence was operating in the building. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Israel had given the United States information about the bombing, without giving further details.

PA chairman Gary Pruitt reiterated his calls for an independent investigation into the attack. Pruitt said the PA had no indication that Hamas was present in the building and that “this is something that we are checking out as best we can.”

Palestinians in Israel and the occupied territories, meanwhile, observed a general strike on Tuesday as part of a rare collective action spanning borders amid decades of failed peace efforts. Israel seized the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza in the 1967 Middle East War, territories the Palestinians want for their future state.

Although the strike was peaceful in many places, with shop closings in the generally bustling markets of East Jerusalem’s Old City, violence broke out in the occupied West Bank.

Hundreds of Palestinians burned tires in Ramallah, where the Palestinian Authority is based, and threw stones at an Israeli military checkpoint. Three protesters were killed and more than 140 injured in clashes with Israeli troops in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron and other cities, according to the Palestinian health ministry. The IDF said two soldiers were wounded in Ramallah by gunshots in the leg.

Krauss brought back from Jerusalem. Associated Press editors Isabel DeBre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Samy Magdy in Cairo contributed to this report.