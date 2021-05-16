Israeli airstrikes kill 26 in downtown Gaza – Times of India

Smoke rises during Israeli airstrike in Gaza City

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip: Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City razed three buildings and killed at least 26 people on Sunday, medics said, making it the deadliest attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and militant leaders in Hamas territory almost a week ago.

Gaza The ministry of health said 10 women and eight children were among those killed, with 50 others injured in the attack. Rescuers ran to remove survivors and bodies from the rubble.

Earlier, the IDF said it destroyed the home of the main Hamas leader in Gaza in a separate strike in the southern town of Khan Younis. This was the third such attack in the past two days against the homes of senior Hamas leaders.

Israel appears to have stepped up strikes in recent days to inflict as much damage as possible on Hamas as international mediators attempt to negotiate a ceasefire. But targeting senior Hamas leaders could hamper these efforts. An American diplomat is in the region to try to defuse tensions, and the UN Security Council is due to meet on Sunday.

The military said it hit the homes of Yehiyeh Sinwar, the top Hamas leader inside the territory, and his brother Muhammad, another senior Hamas operative. On Saturday, he destroyed the home of Khalil al-Hayeh, a senior official in Hamas’s political wing.

The upper echelon of Hamas went underground in Gaza, and it is unlikely that there was any at the time of the strikes. Top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh divides his time between Turkey and Qatar, both of which provide political support to the group.

Hamas and the militant Islamic Jihad group have admitted that 20 fighters have been killed since fighting erupted on Monday. Israel says the actual number is much higher and has released the names and photos of two dozen suspected agents who it says have been “ eliminated ”.

An Egyptian diplomat said Israel’s targeting of Hamas political leaders would complicate ceasefire efforts. The diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the negotiations behind closed doors, said Cairo was working to negotiate an end to the fighting. A US diplomat has also been dispatched to the region and the UN Security Council is due to meet on Sunday.

The Egyptian diplomat said destroying Hamas’s rocket capabilities would require a ground invasion that “ ignites the whole region. ” Egypt, which made peace with Israel decades ago, has threatened to “ suspend ” cooperation in various areas, the official said, without giving further details.

The latest outbreak of violence began in East Jerusalem earlier this month, when Palestinians protested settler attempts to forcefully evict a number of Palestinian families from their homes and Israeli police actions at the mosque. Al-Aqsa, a frequent flashpoint located on a hill in the Old City revered by Muslims and Jews.

Hamas fired rockets at Jerusalem on Monday evening, triggering the Israeli assault on Gaza.

The unrest also spilled over elsewhere, fueling protests in the occupied West Bank and fueling violence in Israel between its Jewish and Arab citizens, with clashes and vigilante attacks on people and property.

At least 174 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, including 47 children and 29 women, with more than 1,200 injured. Eight Israelis were killed, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier.

Hamas and other militant groups fired some 2,900 rockets at Israel. The military said 450 of the rockets failed or failed, while Israeli air defenses intercepted 1,150.

The interception rate appears to have dropped considerably since the start of the conflict, when Israel said 90% had been intercepted. The military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israel has meanwhile carried out hundreds of airstrikes across the impoverished and stranded territory, home to more than 2 million Palestinians, and brought down a number of skyscrapers, including one that housed the Associated press “Gaza Office.

Rescuers rushed to remove survivors from the rubble after strikes in Gaza City early Sunday. Among those killed was Dr Ayman Abu Auf, a doctor at the nearby Shifa hospital, the health ministry said.

There was no immediate comment from the IDF on the strikes.

Since the start of the conflict, Israel has razed a number of the tallest offices and residential buildings in Gaza City, alleging they house Hamas military infrastructure. On Saturday, he turned to the 12-story al-Jalaa building, where the offices of the PA, the television network Al Jazeera and other media are located, as well as several floors of apartments.

“ The campaign will continue for as long as necessary, ” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised speech on Saturday. He alleged that Hamas military intelligence was operating inside the building.

Israel regularly cites Hamas’s presence as a reason for targeting certain locations in airstrikes, including residential buildings. The military also accused the militant group of using journalists as human shields, but provided no evidence to support their claims.

The PA has operated from the building for 15 years, including in three previous wars between Israel and Hamas. During these conflicts as well as the current conflict, the news agency’s cameras from its top-floor office and rooftop terrace offered 24-hour live footage as militants’ rockets arched. towards Israel and that Israeli airstrikes pounded the city and its surroundings.

“ We had no indication that Hamas was in the building or active in the building, ” PA CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement. “ This is something that we are actively checking to the best of our ability. We would never knowingly endanger our journalists. ”

In the afternoon, the military called the owner of the building and warned that a strike would take place within the hour. PA personnel and other occupants were safely evacuated. Soon after, three missiles hit the building and destroyed it, causing it to crash into a giant cloud of dust.

“ The world will know less about what is going on in Gaza because of what happened today, ” Pruitt said. “ We are shocked and horrified that the IDF is targeting and destroying the building housing the PA office and other news organizations in Gaza. ”

He said the PA was seeking information from the Israeli government and was engaged with the US Department of State to learn more.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken then spoke by phone with Pruitt, offering his support to independent journalists and media organizations, and the White House said he had communicated directly with Israel to urge the safety of journalists.

The Biden administration has asserted its support for Israel while working to defuse the crisis. US diplomat Hady Amr was dispatched to the region as part of efforts to negotiate a truce.