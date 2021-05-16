Israeli airstrikes hit buildings and roads in Gaza – Times of India

Smoke rises amid outbreak of Israeli-Palestinian violence in Gaza

GAZA CITY: Israeli fighter jets hit several buildings and roads in a vital part of Gaza City early Sunday.

According to photos released by residents and journalists, the Air strikes created a crater which blocked one of the main roads leading to Shifa, the largest hospital in the strip.

the The ministry of health said the latest airstrikes left at least two dead and 25 injured, including children and women. He said rescuers were still digging through the rubble and had so far shot five more injured.

Two hours after the heavy bombardment began, the IDF made no comment.