Israeli agencies raid ONS offices above Pegasus row – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Israeli government agencies raided offices of surveillance software vendor ONS Group “To begin to assess” allegations of security breaches against the company “ s Pegasus spyware in the wake of an international media consortium claiming to have exposed several governments spying on prominent figures, journalists and political rivals. The Israeli Defense Ministry announced the raids via a tweet.the Jerusalem Post reported that representatives of the Israel defense establishment had visited the ONS sits on Tuesday.An NSO spokesperson confirmed the raids on Israeli news site The Record on Wednesday. “Representatives of the Israeli Defense Ministry visited our offices. We welcome their inspection, ”the website said, quoting the spokesperson. “The company works in full transparency with the Israeli authorities. We are confident that this inspection will prove the facts are as repeatedly stated by the company against the false allegations made against us in recent media attacks. ”

Although there is little clarity on the nature of the raids, Israeli media outlet Calcalist cited an anonymous source as calling the decision “more of a formal meeting than a thorough audit of NSO’s documents and computer systems.”

Sources said the raids took place at the NSO group’s offices in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. The company currently holds a license from the Israeli government, as is the norm in several countries where companies sell offensive security software such as hacking tools or surveillance software. It is mandatory for these companies to register with the government and obtain a business license.

In 2019, human rights activists approached an Israeli court demanding that the Israeli government revoke NSO’s export license citing similar misuse of its software for human rights violations. The court ruled in favor of the company in 2020, however.

Earlier this month, a global collaborative investigation project claimed to have found evidence that Pegasus spyware was targeting more than 300 mobile phone numbers in India. The alleged list includes the new Minister of Railways and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union MoS Prahlad Singh Patel, in addition to several opposition leaders, including Congress‘s Rahul gandhi, a constitutional authority, journalists and businessmen.

The BJP-led government has since denied allegations that Pegasus spyware was being used to spy on politicians and journalists, calling the report “sensational” and an attempt to “slander Indian democracy and its well-established institutions.”

Amnesty International, which was part of the investigative consortium, issued an official statement refuting the government’s claims. “Amnesty International categorically supports the findings of the Pegasus Project and that the data is irrefutably linked to potential targets of NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware. The false rumors spread on social media are intended to distract from the widespread illegal targeting of journalists, activists and others that the Pegasus Project has exposed. ”