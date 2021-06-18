Israel will step up the Palestinian vaccination campaign, exchanging one million doses.
JERUSALEM – Israel’s new government on Friday announced it will donate up to 1.4 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinian Authority in an exchange that will see the authority return a similar number to Israel once its own delayed supply arrives later in the year.
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the country would give the PA 1 to 1.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that would otherwise have expired and that the authority would reciprocate in September or October.
Negotiations on the deal began in secret several months ago, before Mr. Bennett’s government replaced that of Benjamin Netanyahu, who was replaced by narrow vote in Parliament last Sunday.
The announcement follows months of debate find out if Israel, where a successful vaccination campaign created a large part post-pandemic reality, has a moral or legal responsibility to provide spare vaccines to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, where infection rates are much higher.
In February and March, Israel vaccinated more than 100,000 Palestinians who work as day laborers in Israel but have resisted the vaccination of millions of other Palestinians living under some form of Israeli control in the West Bank and Gaza.
Instead, the PA has ordered several hundred thousand doses of vaccine from the global sharing initiative, Covax, most of which have yet to be delivered. Separately, the United Arab Emirates donated tens of thousands of Palestinians to Gaza.
Israeli officials have said that the Oslo accords, the interim accords between Israel and the Palestinian leadership signed in the 1990s, give the Palestinian Authority responsibility for its own health care system.
But rights activists noted that other parts of the Oslo Accords require Israel to work with the Palestinian leadership during an epidemic, while the Fourth Geneva Convention obliges an occupying power to coordinate with local authorities to maintain public health in an occupied territory, including during epidemics.
Israel controls all imports to the West Bank, most of which is completely under Israeli control, and shares control of imports to Gaza with Egypt.
