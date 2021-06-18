Israel will step up the Palestinian vaccination campaign, exchanging one million doses.

JERUSALEM – Israel’s new government on Friday announced it will donate up to 1.4 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinian Authority in an exchange that will see the authority return a similar number to Israel once its own delayed supply arrives later in the year.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the country would give the PA 1 to 1.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that would otherwise have expired and that the authority would reciprocate in September or October.

Negotiations on the deal began in secret several months ago, before Mr. Bennett’s government replaced that of Benjamin Netanyahu, who was replaced by narrow vote in Parliament last Sunday.

The announcement follows months of debate find out if Israel, where a successful vaccination campaign created a large part post-pandemic reality, has a moral or legal responsibility to provide spare vaccines to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, where infection rates are much higher.