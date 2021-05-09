Israel vows to maintain order in Jerusalem, hundreds of Palestinians injured – Times of India

Palestinians throw stones at the Israeli security border across the border fence east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 9, 2021 (AFP)

JERUSALEM: Israel on Sunday promised to restore order in Jerusalem After hundreds of Palestinian protesters were injured during a weekend of clashes with Israeli security forces, a key hearing on a property dispute was postponed.

The area around the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque has seen several nights of violence, the worst since 2017, fueled by a multi-year attempt by Jewish settlers to take back neighboring Palestinian homes in Israel annexed East Jerusalem.

Before the weekly cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel “will decisively and responsibly impose law and order on Jerusalem.”

Amid growing international calls for de-escalation, Tunisia say it UN Security Council was scheduled to hold a closed-door meeting on Monday, at his request, on the violence.

Some 121 Palestinians were injured in the clashes on Saturday night, many of whom were hit by rubber bullets and stun grenades, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Israeli police said 17 of its officers were injured.

The night before, more than 220 people, again mostly Palestinians, were injured when police stormed Al-Aqsa, claiming Palestinians threw stones and fireworks at officers.

Four Arab countries that have normalized their relations with Israel over the past year – the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan – have all condemned Israel’s actions and expressed support for the Palestinians.

In Jordan, which made peace with Israel in 1994, several hundred demonstrators in the capital Amman demanded the closure of the Israeli embassy.

The United Nations Children’s Agency Unicef said that in two days, 29 Palestinian children were injured in East Jerusalem, including a one-year-old.

Eight Palestinian children were arrested, he said.

On Saturday night, thousands of Palestinians packed the grounds of Al-Aqsa Mosque for special Ramadan prayers at Islam’s third holiest site, which Jews worship as the Temple Mount.

Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel would maintain “freedom of worship for all religions.”

But police set up roadblocks the night before, saying they wanted to limit access to the old town and prevent “violent riots” – effectively preventing hundreds of prayers.

An AFP report reported seeing police stop at least one bus heading to East Jerusalem and detain Palestinians, while hundreds more marched on the highways leading to the holy city.

“They want to prevent us from going to Al-Aqsa,” Ali al-Komani, 40, said outside the holy site.

Worshipers prayed peacefully in Al-Aqsa on Saturday, but violence erupted elsewhere in East Jerusalem, the West Bank and on the Gaza-Israel border.

Mounted policemen were deployed outside the Damascus Gate in the old city, as officers fired stun grenades to disperse the protesters.

Palestinians pelted riot police with stones and set a makeshift barricade on fire, and journalists saw a woman with a bloodied face being escorted out of the scene by a rescuer.

Police also broke up a rally in Sheikh Jarrah district, where Palestinian families threatened with eviction from their homes in a dispute with Jewish settlers were awaiting a Supreme Court ruling on Monday.

Police fired stun grenades and water cannons at protesters who threw them with stones, while a group of Palestinians cheered and sang resistance songs.

An Israeli public television reporter tweeted images of a Jewish driver whose car was attacked with stones and broken windows at the entrance to Sheikh Jarrah.

“We are here in the street to say that we are not going to leave,” protester Adnan, 20, told AFP.

“For years the settlers attacked us and took our land, but silence is no longer an option.”

Hamas Islamists in Gaza have threatened to attack Israel if the high-profile case goes against Palestinian families.

The Justice Department said on Sunday that in view of “all the circumstances” it would delay the hearing.

In Gaza, Palestinians on Saturday packed tires inside vehicles and drove to the border with Israel, where they set them on fire.

They also fired incendiary balloons across the border, with 39 separate fires in southern Israel on Sunday, fire departments said.

In response, the Israeli military wing in charge of civil affairs in the Palestinian territories (COGAT), announced the closure of the fishing zone off Gaza, a traditional Israeli sanction in response to projectiles from Gaza.

The violence sparked international calls for calm, including from Pope Francis and the Middle East Quartet of envoys from the European Union , Russia, the United States and The United Nations .

Jordan, guardian of the holy sites in East Jerusalem, condemned Israel’s “barbaric attack”.

Egypt, the first Arab state to settle with Israel, denounced on Sunday “Israel’s assault on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque”.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas expressed “his full support for our heroes in Al-Aqsa”.