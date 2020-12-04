Israel urges citizens to avoid Gulf, cites Iran threat

JERUSALEM (AP) – The Israeli government on Thursday urged its citizens to avoid visiting the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, citing threats of Iranian attacks.

Iran has been threatening to attack Israeli targets since its chief nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was assassinated on Friday near Tehran. He accuses Israel, which has been suspected in previous assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists, of being behind the shooting.

Israel did not comment on the murder. But Fakhrizadeh has long been on Israel’s radar screen, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying at a 2018 press conference on Iran’s nuclear program: “Remember that name.” Israel accuses Iran of trying to develop nuclear weapons – a charge Iran denies.

In recent months, Israel has signed agreements establishing diplomatic relations with the Gulf Arab states of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain – its first normalization agreements with Arab countries in a quarter of a century.

The deals, brokered by the Trump administration, have generated widespread excitement in Israel, and thousands of Israeli tourists are expected to travel to the United Arab Emirates for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah this month.

That could change after Thursday’s warning.

“In light of the threats recently heard by Iranian officials and in light of the past involvement of Iranian officials in terrorist attacks in various countries, there are fears that Iran is trying to act in this manner against targets Israeli, ”said a statement released by the Prime Minister’s National Security Council.

He also advised against traveling to Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, the Kurdish region of Iraq and Africa.

The Israeli military is well prepared to deal with threats from Iranian troops and their proxies in Syria, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. Israeli media claim that the government has also tightened security at embassies around the world.

But protecting Israeli travelers, visible and scattered across countless hotels, restaurants and tourist spots, is a different kind of challenge.

“It’s going to be a nightmare, and I really hope the two governments, the UAE and Israel, coordinate and do their best to protect these Israelis,” said Yoel Guzansky, a former Israeli counterterrorism official. who is now a senior official. at the Tel Aviv Institute for National Security Studies.

“I am really worried that something could happen, and especially now because of the context of Fakhrizadeh, because Iran is really looking for revenge,” he added. He spoke before the travel advisory was issued.

The Israel Airports Authority estimates that around 25,000 Israelis will fly to the UAE this month on the five airlines that currently operate from Tel Aviv to Gulf state airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Celebrities, entrepreneurs and tourists are already flocking to Dubai.

With the coronavirus appearing to be under control in the UAE, it is one of the few non-quarantine travel options for Israelis during the upcoming Hanukkah vacation, adding to its appeal. At a time when few people travel, Hebrew speaking Israeli visitors could be very visible.

Israel also signed a tourism agreement with Bahrain this week.

Amsalem Tours, an Israeli travel agency, said there was “very serious” demand for Dubai travel packages but did not provide specific figures.

Iran and its proxies have targeted Israeli tourists and Jewish communities in the past. Agents of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah bombed a bus carrying Israeli tourists in Burgas, Bulgaria, in 2012, killing six people and injuring dozens. That year, Israel also accused Iran of being behind attacks on Israeli diplomats in Thailand and India. Iran and Hezbollah also bombed the Israeli embassy and the Jewish community center in Buenos Aires in 1992 and 1994, killing dozens of civilians.

Concerns for the security of Israelis in Dubai are also not without precedent. In 2000, a former Israeli colonel was kidnapped by Hezbollah by Iranian proxy and held captive in Lebanon until he was freed during a prisoner exchange in 2004.

Today Dubai, famous for its sparkling shopping malls, ultra-modern skyscrapers and nightlife, is a hub for travelers from all over the world, including many countries that have no ties to Israel. Iran maintains a major presence in Dubai, due to historical and current trade ties, and Dubai is considered a major station for Iranian intelligence services. The family of a Californian member of an Iranian opposition group in exile says he was kidnapped by Iran during a stay in Dubai just a few months ago.

In a possible sign of Emirati security concerns, travel agencies in countries in the Middle East and Africa say the UAE has temporarily suspended issuing new visas to its citizens. With tens of thousands of Iranians working or doing business in the United Arab Emirates, Iran is also among the countries facing visa restrictions.

Israel had previously implemented a travel warning advising citizens against non-essential travel to the UAE. Similar “basic concrete threat” notices are in place for visits to other Arab states with which Israel has concluded peace treaties. But the language of Thursday’s warning was particularly harsh.

The UAE, for its part, is known for its strict security. Home to 3.3 million people in 2019, including just over 3 million foreigners, the serious crime statistics published in Dubai are among the lowest in the world.

Before the Israelis arrived, Dubai held a high-profile exercise of a SWAT police team storming a replica metro car in October and suggested that facial recognition technology could be implemented in those areas. stations along its driverless track. Experts already estimate that the UAE has one of the highest concentrations of surveillance cameras per capita in the world, a system that only grew in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

And despite recent tensions, Iran may hesitate to strike on Emirati soil, wanting to maintain its economic interests there. Meanwhile, the UAE has gone out of its way to say that it wants to defuse tensions in the region despite their own suspicions about Iranian behavior. He called Fakhrizadeh’s murder a “heinous assassination”.

In an interview ahead of the publication of Thursday’s notice, Pavel Israelsky, co-founder of Salam Dubai, said the bookings boom at his UAE-based Israeli tour operator was “significant” ahead of the Hanukkah holiday. While a handful of Israeli clients canceled for security reasons, he said, “I can say that the UAE is one of the safest places in the world in terms of the resources they invest in it. security.”

“I don’t think there is cause for concern,” Israelsky said. “Today, no place is really safe.”

Associated Press editors Josef Federman in Jerusalem and Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed reporting.