Israel to vaccinate Palestinian workers against Covid-19 – Times of India

A Palestinian health worker is vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Palestinian Red Crescent hospital in Nablus, West Bank (AFP)

JERUSALEM: Israel will administer Covid-19 vaccines to Palestinians working in Israel or its settlements in the occupied West Bank, Israel’s COGAT liaison office said on Sunday.

The vaccination campaign, which could affect around 130,000 Palestinians, will begin in a few days, COGAT said.

Shaher Saad, general secretary of the Palestinian Workers’ Union, said thousands of Palestinians who work in Israeli service and industry sectors have already been privately vaccinated by their employers in Israel.

He said that under Israel’s new program, Palestinian medical teams would be stationed at checkpoints to administer fire. Moderna Inc’s vaccine will be used, COGAT said.

Israel has administered at least one dose of Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine to more than half of its 9.3 million residents, including Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

But he has been criticized internationally for not doing more to allow vaccination of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Israel captured the territories in the 1967 war. It left Gaza in 2005, which is now under the Islamist regime of Hamas, but maintains a crackdown on the enclave’s borders with support from Egypt.

Palestinians have so far received around 32,000 doses of the vaccine, for the 5.2 million people living in the West Bank and Gaza.

Israeli officials have said that under the Oslo peace accords, the Palestinian health ministry is responsible for immunizing people in Gaza and in areas of the West Bank where it has limited autonomy.

Sunday’s announcement drew a measured reception from Dan Waites, spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

“The Palestinian population remains, on the whole, unprotected against Covid-19, and we would be happy to see more such initiatives. We would like to see full and equitable access to vaccines for all Israelis and Palestinians.” , he said.