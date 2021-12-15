Israel to donate one million COVID vaccines to African countries

The Israeli government announced on Wednesday that it was donating one million coronavirus vaccines to the UN-backed COVAX program.

The Foreign Office said AstraZenica vaccines would be transferred in the coming weeks, a move that was part of strengthening Israel’s ties with African countries.

“I am delighted that Israel can contribute and be a partner in eradicating the pandemic in the world,” said Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

The announcement said vaccines would reach nearly a quarter of African countries, although it did not provide a list. Israel has close ties with a number of African countries, including Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda. Israel also established relations with Sudan last year as part of a series of deals brokered by the United States.

COVAX is a global initiative that aims to provide vaccines against the coronavirus to the poorest countries. The richest countries have acquired most of the world’s vaccine supplies, causing great inequality in access to vaccines.

Israel was one of the first countries to vaccinate its population. Earlier this year, it was criticized for not sharing enough of its supplies with the Palestinians.

Since then, Israel has vaccinated tens of thousands of Palestinians who work in Israel and its settlements, and Palestinians have obtained vaccines from COVAX and other sources.