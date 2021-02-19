Israel, Syria conclude prisoner swap under Russian mediation

An Israeli woman freed by Syria while Israel has returned two shepherds to the Syrian side of the Golan Heights.

Syria has freed an Israeli woman after Israel sent two shepherds back to the Syrian-controlled side of the Golan Heights amid a Russian-mediated prisoner exchange.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, had crossed the Syrian border several days ago, after which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approached Russian President Vladimir Putin with the aim of securing her release, the President said. Netanyahu’s office.

The young woman was returning home, the Israeli prime minister’s office said on Thursday, following the media reports that Russia has negotiated the exchange of prisoners.

Little is known about the woman’s reasons for entering Syria. Israeli media said she was a former resident of an ultra-Orthodox West Bank settlement, while Syrian media reported that she accidentally entered Syrian territory after crossing the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Media also reported that during the negotiations, two prisoners in Israel, Syrian citizens of the Golan Heights, refused to return to Syria under the deal, and the shepherds were subsequently released instead.

The shepherds were apprehended several weeks ago after crossing Syria’s so-called “Alpha” armistice line into Israeli-controlled territory.

They were arrested east of the Israeli-built security fence in the Golan Heights, the IDF said in a statement announcing their release under a government directive.

The Israeli army said it had handed over the shepherds to Red Cross representatives through the Quneitra crossing.

The state-run Syrian News Agency (SANA) confirmed this publication.

“Today, Syrian prisoners Mohammed Ahmed Hussein and Tarek Ghassab al-Obaidan, a resident of Quneitra governorate, were released as part of the Syrian state’s efforts to free its citizens from Israeli occupation prisons,” the agency said.

Russia previously played the role of mediator between the two countries.

In 2019, Moscow helped return the remains of an Israeli sergeant from Syria. He had disappeared since a conflict between the countries in 1982. Israel had released two Syrian prisoners in exchange.

Russia has been Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad’s most powerful ally in recent years in Syria’s ongoing civil war. Moscow’s military intervention in 2015 turned the tide of the war in Assad’s favor.