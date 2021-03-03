Israel suspects Iran’s connection to Mediterranean oil spill

JERUSALEM (AP) – Israeli authorities said on Wednesday that a Libyan tanker suspected of smuggling oil from Iran to Syria was responsible for dumping tons of crude into the eastern Mediterranean last month, prompting the one of Israel’s worst environmental disasters.

More than 90% of Israel’s 195 kilometers of Mediterranean coast was covered with more than 1,000 tonnes of black tar, the result of the mysterious oil spill in international waters.

The ecological disaster, one of the worst in the country’s history, caused extensive damage and forced the closure of beaches and the ban on the sale of Mediterranean seafood.

Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said the Panamanian-flagged “Libyan-owned pirate ship” – identified as “the emerald” – was filling up its oil reserves in the Persian Gulf and then sailing with its transmitters to the Syrian coast.

Ministry officials said it reportedly spilled its oil in the eastern Mediterranean, about 70 kilometers (40 miles) off the coast of Israel, on February 1 or 2.

Ship tracking website MarineTraffic.com listed the owner as General National Maritime Transport Co. The company, which describes itself as Libyan state-owned with a fleet of 22 vessels, did not respond to messages left after working hours.

But the UN-led International Maritime Organization said that by the end of December 2020, the Emerald had become a new owner. It lists the active owner as Emerald Marine Ltd., which is registered in the Marshall Islands. Marshall Islands maritime and corporate administrators did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rani Amir, one of the ministry’s main investigators into the incident, said “strong circumstantial evidence” pointed to Emerald’s involvement and that she was believed to be involved in smuggling oil to Syria in violation. international sanctions.

“We don’t think it had any other purpose,” he said. “The aim was to smuggle oil illegally from Iran into Syria.”

The story continues

Amir said the spill could have been an accident or a deliberate act of terrorism.

Iranian tankers are increasingly accused of smuggling oil out of the country and selling the lucrative crude oil overseas after President Donald Trump withdrew from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers ago almost three years. Trump has reimposed sweeping sanctions against the country, including on its oil sector, Tehran’s main source of income.

In 2019, the UK seized an Iranian tanker on suspicion of violating European Union sanctions on oil shipments to Syria, sparking a series of clashes. Iranian tankers sometimes disable their identification system, making them difficult to track.

Gamliel, however, called the incident a deliberate act of “environmental terror” and blamed Iran. Gamliel, a small minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, provided no evidence to support this theory.

“We will bring a claim for compensation for all citizens of Israel,” she said at a press conference.

Gamliel’s spokesperson declined requests for clarification, and the Israeli military and defense and foreign ministries were unable to confirm this claim.

Iranian officials did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

Israel’s Ministry of Environmental Protection had kept details of its investigation into the incident under close surveillance and obtained a court that had issued a gag order on all the details of the case.

Tar globules began to appear on the Israeli coast on February 19 after a winter storm pushed the slick ashore. Tar has also covered parts of the Lebanese coastline.

The impact of the oil spill on the ecosystem has not yet been fully assessed, but conservationists and environmental groups believe the damage is extensive.

Last month, the ministry allocated 45 million shekels ($ 13 million) for the cleanup project, which is expected to take months. The sea continued to wash tar onto Israeli beaches nearly two weeks after the disaster.

___

Associated Press editor Isabel DeBre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed reporting.