Israel strikes Hamas sites in Gaza after rocket fire (army)

There were no immediate reports of casualties in the attack, testing a fragile truce that ended fierce and deadly fighting in May.

Israeli warplanes struck Hamas sites in Gaza in response to rocket fire into Israel on Friday evening, an IDF spokesperson said in a social media post on Saturday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties in the attack.

Rocket warning sirens sounded near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip on Friday evening, the IDF said.

The sirens sounded just hours after police captured two individuals from the Gaza Islamic Jihad group who had escaped from an Israeli maximum security prison earlier this week.

Early Saturday, the Jerusalem Post reported that two more escaped prisoners were captured. They have been identified as Zakaria Zubeidi and Mahmoud al-Arida.

The recent rise in cross-border violence is testing a fragile truce that ended heavy fighting in May.

More than 250 Palestinians, many of them civilians and children, and 13 Israelis were killed in the May assault on Gaza, in which Israel carried out relentless airstrikes across the coastal enclave, inciting fighters from Gaza to fire rockets at Israeli towns.

Israel keeps Gaza under blockade, tightly limiting movement outside the territory that is home to two million Palestinians.

Egypt also maintains restrictions on the enclave. Both cite threats from Hamas for the restrictions.

The blockade restricts the movement of goods and people inside and outside Gaza and has devastated the territory’s economy and harmed the population of two million.