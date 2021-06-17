Israel strikes Gaza again after activists set Israel on fire

JERUSALEM – Israeli airstrikes hit several sites in Gaza on Thursday evening for the second time in three days, after Palestinian militants sent incendiary balloons into agricultural land in southern Israel for the third day in a row.

There have been no reported casualties in Israel or Gaza, but the exchange raised the specter of a return to full-scale conflict for the first time since an 11-day air war finished almost a month ago.

The IDF said it targeted military complexes and a rocket launching site near Gaza City and Khan Younis, two of the strip’s largest cities, shortly before midnight on Thursday. A Hamas-linked outlet in Gaza reported beatings at sites near Gaza City and Khan Younis, as well as in Jabalia, a town in the north of the Strip.

About an hour later, early Friday morning, sirens sounded in areas of southern Israel near Gaza, a warning that the IDF said was triggered by gunfire from militants in Gaza, not by rockets, which could have resulted in an even more powerful Israeli. reply.