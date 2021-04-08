World
Israel stops to honor Holocaust victims – Times of India
JERUSALEM: Israel came to a brief stop on Thursday with the morning commotion interrupted for two minutes at 10:00 a.m. (7:00 a.m. GMT) as sirens sounded to honor the victims of the Holocaust.
In an annual ritual, pedestrians froze in place and drivers stopped and remained silent beside their vehicles, paying homage to the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in World War II.
Ceremonies were held across the country, unlike last year, when coronavirus restrictions forced most memorials to be held online only and when aging genocide survivors were confined inside .
Israel, with more than half of its population vaccinated, has now lifted some of its pandemic restrictions.
AT JerusalemYad Vashem Holocaust Memorial, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday, again drew a parallel between the Nazi genocide and the threat he says faces the Jewish state from Iran nuclear weapons program.
Netanyahu insisted that Israel would not be tied to a nuclear deal between world powers and Iran if it allowed the Islamic Republic to develop nuclear weapons.
Discussions are underway in Vienna to save the 2015 international agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program.
“An agreement with Iran that would pave the way for nuclear weapons … would not bind us in any way,” the prime minister said.
“During the Holocaust, we had neither the capacity to defend ourselves nor the sovereignty to do so,” Netanyahu added.
“Today we have a state, a defense force and we have the full and natural right as the sovereign state of the Jewish people to defend ourselves against our enemies.”
Israel accuses its nemesis Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons. Tehran insists that its nuclear program is civilian in nature.
